Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Shaw is hoping to add to his memories of Wembley, although he hopes that football will play a part this time around.

Chester FC head to National League South side East Thurrock United on Saturday (3pm) looking to book their place in round three of the FA Trophy.

The Blues have never been to Wembley in their history and non-league football’s premier cup competition offers the best route to the world-famous stadium.

Chester midfielder Shaw has visited Wembley before, although he admits that watching Oasis isn’t really the same.

“We’re desperate to get to Wembley, I’ve only been there to watch Oasis so I’d like to go and have a game of football there,” said the 31-year-old former Cambridge United and Alfreton Town man.

“I know the manager is desperate to get there and we’ll be giving it everything. It’s a tricky tie but we will be prepared for them and the application we have shown in the last three games should stand us in good stead.

“We have just got to keep this little run going that we are building.

“There will be bumps in the road between now and the end of the season but I think the fans, the press, the board and everyone can see that the boys are giving it everything to try and get us out of this situation and we are desperate to do so.”

Shaw was part of the Chester side that battled their way to a good point on the road at AFC Fylde on Tuesday night as a 1-1 draw at Mill Farm moved the Blues within five points of safety and extended their unbeaten run in 2018 to three games.

Said Shaw: “It was a massive point against a side who were in very good form and it is a terrific effort from the lads to get the points we have from the last three.

“There was a terrific attitude, application and performance in terms of what we have been asked to do by the manager and it has given us a chance to go a pick points up.

“But all the tactics and stuff are sometimes irrelevant and it is all about hunger. It is a point gained.

“The organisation and everything was there before but it is pointless without desire, and I think we have got that now.”

With National League status at stake for Chester this season, Shaw says that the club as a whole must pull together to get them over the line and stressed just how important survival.

He said: “The clubs in and around us have invested in players and we are not in a position to do that so it has to come from this group, and that includes the fans as well. There support will be massive.

“Lads like myself want to further their careers in this division and the young lads wants to kick on and the manager wants to stay with this club in this division. The lads will be giving

everything every week.”