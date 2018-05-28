Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Crawford capped a fine breakthrough season by earning is first cap at England C level.

The 18-year-old Chester FC midfielder was one of few positives to take from the Blues' miserable National League campaign last season, one that ended in relegation, and had his form recognised with a call-up to Paul Fairclough's England side for the clash in Dublin.

The England C side, made up of the best players from outside the Football League under the age of 23, were beaten 4-2 at Whitehall Stadium on Sunday as Eoin Hayes stepped off the bench to bag a brace, adding to strikes from Shane Stritch and Paul Murphy.

Dagenham & Redbridge's Luke Pennell and Salford City's Tom Walker netted for the Three Lions, with Crawford coming on as 67th-minute substitute for Sutton United's Tom Wright.

Crawford, from Blacon, who made 17 appearances and scored once for the Blues during the past season, becomes the second Chester academy graduate to represent England C in 2018 after defender James Jones played against Wales C in March.

Both Crawford and Jones have been offered fresh terms by the Blues for next season but are expected to leave for pastures new, with much interest in the pair.