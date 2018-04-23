Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC teenager Tom Crawford has been rewarded for his fine form with a call-up to the England C squad.

The 18-year-old Blues midfielder has been selected for a friendly with the Football Association of Ireland's amateur XI on Sunday, May 27 at Whitehall Stadium, Dublin.

Crawford, who has made 16 appearances for the Blues this season after graduating from the successful youth academy, has been in excellent form in the centre of the park alongside fellow Blaconian Gary Roberts, with the teenager's form attracting interest from West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, among others.

Crawford follows in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate James Jones who was selected by Paul Fairclough for non-league football's Three Lions side for a friendly with Wales last month.

Antoni Sarcevic, Ben Heneghan and Kingsley James have also turned out for England C while playing for the Blues.

ENGLAND C SQUAD

Goalkeepers:

Tom McHale (Truro City)

Euan Van der Vliet (St Paul’s)

Defenders:

Kane Smith (Boreham Wood)

Luke Pennell (Dagenham & Redbridge)

Fraser Horsfall (Kidderminster Harriers)

Sam Ling (Leyton Orient)

Josh Staunton (Woking)

Midfielders:

Tom Crawford (Chester FC)

Charlee Adams (Dagenham & Redbridge)

Josef Wheatley (Darlington)

Cavaghn Miley (Eastleigh)

Tom Walker (Salford City)

Ky Marsh-Brown (Whitehawk)

Forwards:

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Dagenham & Redbridge)

Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient)

Tommy Wright (Sutton United)