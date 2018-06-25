Chester FC have increased ticket allocation for Liverpool FC fans for the eagerly anticipated pre-season friendly between the two clubs on Saturday, July 7.
Jurgen Klopp is expected to bring a strong Reds side for the friendly with the Blues, with new signings Fabinho and Naby Keita possibly inlcuded among the squad.
Liverpool fans have been allocated the whole of both the South Stand and the Swettenham Chemists Stand for the game, which kicks off the pre-season schedule for Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Blues side.
The Blues have also moved to bring forward the general sale date for tickets to Wednesday, June 27 from the initial date of Sunday, July 1. There will be no restrictions on the number of tickets bought per person from this date.
The all-ticket clash is expected to draw a large crowd and the remaining tickets are expected to be snapped up quickly.
Season ticket holders and City Fans United members are able to purchase tickets at the club today and tomorrow between the hours of 10am and 4pm.
General sale dates
Wednesday, June 27 – 10am-7pm
Thursday, June 28 – 10am-4pm
Friday, June 29 – 10am-4pm
Saturday, June 30 – 10am-4pm
Monday, July 2 – 10am-4pm
Tuesday, July 3 – 10am-4pm
Wednesday, July 4 – 10am-4pm
Thursday, July 5 – 10am-4pm
Friday 6th July – 10am-4pm
Tickets can be purchased both in person at the Swansway Chester Stadium, or by calling the Ticket Office on 01244 371376 during the above hours to pay over the phone.