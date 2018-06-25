Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have increased ticket allocation for Liverpool FC fans for the eagerly anticipated pre-season friendly between the two clubs on Saturday, July 7.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to bring a strong Reds side for the friendly with the Blues, with new signings Fabinho and Naby Keita possibly inlcuded among the squad.

Liverpool fans have been allocated the whole of both the South Stand and the Swettenham Chemists Stand for the game, which kicks off the pre-season schedule for Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley's Blues side.

The Blues have also moved to bring forward the general sale date for tickets to Wednesday, June 27 from the initial date of Sunday, July 1. There will be no restrictions on the number of tickets bought per person from this date.

The all-ticket clash is expected to draw a large crowd and the remaining tickets are expected to be snapped up quickly.

Season ticket holders and City Fans United members are able to purchase tickets at the club today and tomorrow between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

General sale dates

Wednesday, June 27 – 10am-7pm

Thursday, June 28 – 10am-4pm

Friday, June 29 – 10am-4pm

Saturday, June 30 – 10am-4pm

Monday, July 2 – 10am-4pm

Tuesday, July 3 – 10am-4pm

Wednesday, July 4 – 10am-4pm

Thursday, July 5 – 10am-4pm

Friday 6th July – 10am-4pm

Tickets can be purchased both in person at the Swansway Chester Stadium, or by calling the Ticket Office on 01244 371376 during the above hours to pay over the phone.