It didn't take long for Grant Shenton to get good vibes about his new Chester FC teammates.

Under the stewardship of Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley the new-look Blues squad returned for pre-season training on Monday afternoon in sweltering conditions.

With seven new faces in the squad and many having already played under Johnson and Morley at either Ramsbottom United or Salford City, there weren't too many introductions needed for the new boys, while for those returning the scene was very different.

But it didn't take long for things to start clicking.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"When you make big changes you get different groups coming in and it can sometimes be a difficult thing in getting a squad to bond, but this week was honestly one of the best I have known in terms of lads just clicking and getting to know each other," said Shenton, who arrived at the Blues from Northern Premier League Division One North outfit Trafford earlier this month .

"We had a session where we had to introduce ourselves and it broke the ice and the lads are a great bunch. I know quite a few of them from Ramsbottom but the lads who were already here and some of the other lads who have signed were first class.

"Jonno and Bernard are big on that. Being a tight knit group and having that mentality where you are all in it together can get you an extra 20 points a season. It is a massive thing to have and one that they are really good at forging.

"It was a really good atmosphere on Monday and I could just feel like this was a group that was going to be close and one that can be successful."

Shenton, 27, admits to not being the biggest fan of the pre-season grind.

Johnson and Morley put their squad through their paces this week in a bit to get them sharp and ready for the first friendly, a home encounter with Liverpool on Saturday, July 7.

"The lads returned looking like they could run a marathon but I had a good summer," he joked.

"Pre-season under Jonno and Bernard is tough but this week was a little better than I expected and we had the ball out for a bit. They don't go easy on you and you put in the hard work and they make sure you are ready.

(Image: ChesterFC.com)

"I'm not the biggest fan of pre-season but it lays the foundations for success, and that is what we are all aiming for this season."

Shenton never followed the well trodden path from Ramsbottom to Salford after Johnson and Morley took charge there in 2014.

The Ammies already had Jay Lynch when they arrived and when they had hoped to sign him when the club turned full time, Shenton, an account manager by day, was unable to make the switch to full-time football.

But as soon as the duo took charge at Chester, Shenton was one of the first on their hit list. It wasn't a hard sell.

"That was a pretty short conversation," said Shenton.

"I couldn't say yes quick enough. This is a dream move for me and Chester is the biggest club I have ever been at and I can't tell you how happy I am to be here.

"I want a crack at the National League and beyond in the future if I can and I want that to be here at Chester. This is a massive club with a big history and it's an opportunity I intend to grasp.

"There is a great buzz here at the moment and I'm excited to see what this season brings. I think it could be great."