Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot is hopeful defender Myles Anderson and striker Jordan Archer could return in time for the trip to Ebbsfleet United on Saturday - but Ross Hannah looks set for another spell on the sidelines.

Archer, Anderson and Hannah all missed the 1-1 draw at Guiseley on New Year’s Day through injury.

Striker Archer has been battling to regain fitness since picking up an injury in the Cheshire Senior Cup game at Altrincham in November while Anderson suffered concussion in training in the week building up to the loss to FC Halifax Town on December 22 and has had to sit out in order to follow medical protocol.

As for Hannah, he broke down with a recurrence of a calf injury just 25 minutes into the Boxing Day loss to Guiseley, with the in-form striker now set for another spell out.

“Myles has had concussion and is following a protocol and Jordan just didn’t feel right,” said Bignot after the draw at Guiseley.

“The reason for bringing Daniel (Udoh) in was to hopefully get a Ross Hannah back and a Jordan Archer back.

“Obviously Ross was on form - four in five games - but we will see what Saturday brings in terms of Jordan Archer, but I don’t see much changing in terms of the group we’ve got. After the weekend we will lose one or two because their loans are up.

“Fingers crossed Myles could be back but we want it to be difficult for him to get back in. The defenders played well (at Guiseley) and we want to create that competition.”

Hannah’s absence will be a significant blow.

The 31-year-old scored four in five prior leading up to the loss at Halifax and had looked back to his old self, leading the line impressively.

The Blues looked to manage his injury over the Christmas period but are now left without his services for the short term at least.

Said Bignot: “We followed protocol in terms of he couldn’t play the two games in four days. The intention was to bring him on against Halifax because there was no way he could have played 90 minutes as it would have ruled him out for the Boxing Day game. But Sod's law, we rest him and do everything and he still breaks down, and that’s what we are dealing with at the moment. We have just got to get on with it.

“It seems like at the moment everything is against us. That’s when I will stand up and be counted and will do everything I can, but I need all hands to the pump as things are going against us and we have to find a way by hook or by crook.”