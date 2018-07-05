Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have unveiled their home shirt for the 2018/19 Vanarama National League North season.

The Blues will have a new home kit for the start of the Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson era, which begins with a home friendly against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick off).

The design had been displayed to City Fans United members at at CFU members meeting back in March but the MBNA logo on the front has been tweaked since then to make it more prominent.

(Image: Chester FC)

Blues midfielder Gary Roberts, Academy ace Cain Noble and Chester Women's player Emma Gray were all on hand to model the new shirt, which will be available to purchase from the club shop from midday on Saturday.

The kit is once again manufactured by Puma with the blue and white stripes complemented by blue shorts and blue socks.

Adult shirts are priced at £40 with ages eight through to 14 costing £30. Sizes are small through to XXXL.

Unlike the past five seasons in the National League, there will be no names or squad numbers for the National League North, with shirts displaying one to 11.