Chester FC remain in positive dialogue with the preferred candidate from those interviewed but have not ruled out expanding their search should they not make enough progress quickly enough.

The Blues had been hoping to announce the successor to Marcus Bignot earlier this week but talks with their chosen individual following the interview process reached an impasse by Tuesday afternoon.

But it is understood that some positive headway has been made, with the sticking point believed to be financial and the available budget for a number two. But nothing has yet been agreed and the Blues can ill afford to lose much more time in preparing for next season, with player contracts and recruitment something that needs addressing.

But officials from the club indicated to the Chronicle yesterday that they would not be prepared to wait too much longer to reach an agreement with their chosen man and it is understood that they have begun the process of sounding out other potential candidates should they not be able to make significant progress, with the club having gone as far as they are willing to secure a deal.

Over 80 applicants for the position were received by the Blues, and former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn was installed as the red-hot favourite by odds compilers BetVictor.

The successor to Bignot will have a tough ask next season.

The Blues were relegated to the National League North for next season after a miserable campaign on and off the field. And with a budget likely to be in the region of £250,000 next season and significant liabilities on the playing side already, it will be a challenging role for the next incumbent.