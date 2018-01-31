Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the best players to pull on a Chester FC shirt has teamed up with The Chronicle to help the club in its hour of financial need.

Antoni Sarcevic has agreed to auction off his Conference North winners’ medal in order to raise funds for cash-strapped Chester.

It was revealed at last Thursday’s key City Fans United meeting that the supporter-owned club need to find £50,000 in the short term to survive .

Sarcevic contacted The Chronicle on the same night to express his concerns over the wellbeing of the club he credits for kick-starting his career.

And over the weekend the 25-year-old midfielder, who is now starring for Plymouth Argyle in League One, came up with a way which he hopes will assist the Blues.

We are now taking bids for Sarcevic’s title-winning medal from the memorable 2012-13 season.

All the money received will go toward Chester FC.

Sarcevic, who scored 23 goals in 80 appearances for the Blues, said: “Chester is the club where it all started for me and the club that helped me get to where I am now.

“I would love nothing more than to help and hopefully the medal will raise money for the club.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to do this and it is the least I could do for the club.”

You can send us sealed bids by post or by email but they must reach us by the deadline of noon on Monday, February 12.

If your bid is the highest one we receive, the medal will be all yours. Competition is sure to be fierce - so make sure your sealed bids are high ones!

Sealed bids must include your full name, address and contact number and will be legally binding.

Post them to The Chester Chronicle, Sportsdesk, Maple House, Park West, Sealand Road, Chester CH1 4RN or email chester.sport@cheshirenews.co.uk .

The Conference North winners’ medal is one particularly close to Sarcevic’s heart.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

He scored 12 goals in 37 league games – many of them efforts that will live long in the many, like his incredible solo strike at Colwyn Bay – as Neil Young’s record-breaking side romped to their third successive championship success.

Sarcevic was named the Conference North player of the year at the end of the 2012-13 campaign and made his England C international debut before making a six-figure move to Fleetwood Town .

Sarcevic, who joined Chester for a minimal four-figure fee from Crewe in November 2011, went on to score 20 goals in 138 appearances for Fleetwood.

That tally included the winning goal in the 2013-14 League Two play-off final versus Burton Albion at Wembley.

Sarcevic signed for Plymouth in January 2017 and has since scored four goals in 43 appearances for the club, including the winner at Oldham Athletic on Saturday.