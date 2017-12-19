Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harry White was the match-winner as Chester FC came from 3-1 down to beat Birmingham City Under-23s 4-3 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Summer signing White has been sidelined since coming off injured in the 1-1 draw at Bromley on November 18.

But the former Solihull Moors forward could be close to a return to first-team action after scoring twice in the win over Marcus Bignot's boyhood club.

Chester boss Bignot fielded a mixture of first-team and youth team players in the friendly, according to the official Birmingham website .

They fell behind in the 12th minute to a fine goal by Matty Timms, who hooked in a cross from Remeao Hutton.

Birmingham doubled the advantage in the 23rd minute when Olly McCoy converted a penalty he had won.

Chester halved the deficit in the 39th minute with a low, first-time strike by the fit-again Craig Mahon.

But they fell two goals down for the second time in the game a minute before the break when Timms put the finishing touch to a rapid counter-attack move.

Both sides made changes in the second half and there was no further scoring until the 69th minute when Nyal Bell side-footed into the top corner after Birmingham goalkeeper Jake Weaver had tipped a shot onto the crossbar.

Chester equalised in the 83rd minute when White slid the ball into the bottom corner after a give-and-go.

And a minute later White won it by turning the ball home after a free kick was headed back across the box.

Chester return to National League action away to FC Halifax Town on Saturday (3pm).