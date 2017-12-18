Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will have to make the long trek south for the second round of the FA Trophy after being handed an away draw at East Thurrock United.

East Thurrock, who sit in 10th in the Vanarama National League South, booked their place in round two in style on Saturday with a convincing 4-0 success over National League high-fliers Aldershot Town.

The Blues earned their spot after a penalty shoot-out triumph over AFC Fylde but will have been hoping for a home tie or at least something a little closer to Cheshire.

John Coventry's side will provide a tricky test for the Blues in their bid to carry on along the road to Wembley.

The sides will meet on Saturday, January 13 with the winners banking £7,000 worth of prize money.

Nicknamed 'the Rocks', East Thurrock play their games at their Rookery Hill ground in the Essex town of Corringham.