The success of the Chester FC academy is reflected on football pitches and grounds across the North West and beyond.

There you will find scores of young teams, from under-9s up, representing the Blues every weekend.

For a club for whom community is central to its ethos, and given the limited resources it has available, the academy's expansion should not be underestimated.

But, in the cold, results-driven world of senior football, what a youth section is ultimately judged on is how many players it gets into the first team.

That's why bigger clubs with far bigger resources than Chester, like Premier League Huddersfield Town and Championship Brentford, have scaled down their academies in recent years.

They did not feel they were getting enough bang for their buck.

The same cannot be said for the Blues' academy which, despite being wholly reliant on donations from sponsors, and in particular long-term backers Swettenham Chemists, currently have three academy graduates in Marcus Bignot's senior side.

One of those, defender James Jones, was this week called into the England C semi-professional squad for their friendly with Wales C.

That came on the back of impressive performances from midfielders Tom Crawford and Matty Waters in the 3-2 National League defeat at Dagenham & Redbridge last weekend.

The trio's chances of playing regularly at the top level of non-league football have been helped by the club's financial position; a position that would be a lot bleaker had it not banked an initial six-figure fee for the sale of another academy graduate, Sam Hughes , to former Premier League champions Leicester City.

But Jones, Waters and, in recent weeks in particular, Crawford have certainly not looked out of place. They are very much getting in the squad and the team on merit.

And the good news for Blues fans is that Calum McIntyre, the club's academy head coach and youth team manager, believes there are plenty more in the pipeline.

"It's obviously a massive, massive achievement for James and everyone at the football club are immensely proud of him," said McIntyre regarding the 19-year-old centre-back's international selection.

"It's been terrific to see him break into the first team this season. James is very much one of our own having come through the ranks at the club.

"It was always about challenging James as he was always the stand-out player in the age group. He had the athletic qualities and was a real winner, and I think you see that in the way he goes about his game even at senior level.

"Matty has obviously had a spell on loan and took the opportunity on Saturday to show what he's about. He was among the best talents I was fortunate enough to work with at youth level and was so, so pleased for him to get on the scoresheet.

"Matty now needs to play to his potential in the closing stages of the season to show exactly what he's all about. He's really gifted technically and it's great to see him back and in the team.

"Similarly, everyone knows what I think about Tom Crawford. Don't underestimate Tom's pedigree just because he's local. His football education has been in the Premier League until 15 and he has then joined us for youth team football.

"Given that he now volunteers to coach both in the academy and in the Community Trust, it epitomises what we want from our academy graduates and it was a particularly proud moment to see Tom make his full debut against Hartlepool as I know what it meant to him and his family and to those that have worked with him."

McIntyre's role is funded by Swettenham Chemists but the rest of the coaches in the academy are volunteers.

However, while they may not be in full-time positions with the club, they have proved they know how to spot and nurture players.

"For Tom and James to have broken in this season alongside Matty Waters and Sam Hughes previously shows what we are doing works," said McIntyre, who leads the club's scholarship programme that was launched at the start of this season.

"I think there's a real clarity now as to what we need to do to produce players that are capable of playing in the first team. I made a lot of noise about looking to establish a conveyor belt of talent that would move from our academy into first-team players and you're seeing that now.

"It wasn't empty words, there was a strategy behind it and we are now seeing the rewards for the time invested by a lot of people.

"We work really hard on hugely limited resources and keep pulling rabbits out of hats. The backing from Swettenham Chemists allowed us to take things to another level and I wholeheartedly believe there is a hotbed of talent ready to come through here.

"This isn't a fluke, this is down to a clear strategy in recruitment as to what type of players we want to produce, and then a clear coaching programme to get them to where they need to be.

"It isn't as simple as rocking up with a bag of balls and a set of cones and throwing on decent training sessions. There is so much more involved in the equation to produce a player and I feel like we know that now.

"Our team of coaches are absolutely top drawer and as good as any at this level. We have a coaching programme which details where players need to be.

"So much hard work has gone in to get to this point and I have been fortunate enough to work with some tremendous players and even better people.

"This job doesn't get any easier and for a set-up of our size to be doing what we are doing is special. Long may it continue."

Chester's U18s top the North West Youth Alliance with 11 wins from 11, the Colts are third in Division Two and still in with a chance of the title, while the new scholars side will win National League Alliance U19 Division K with victory at Stockport County on Wednesday.

And McIntyre added: "I was so lucky to work under two terrific individuals (Bernard Concannon and Mark Howell) in the early years who put in place the foundations.

"When I went full-time two years ago, it was about establishing a clear strategy to deliver players into the first team who are capable of moving on. We have done this at not even a fraction of the cost of what Football League clubs are spending on their programmes.

"We were brave enough to do it, but those boys that have broken in have been unbelievable ambassadors for what we do.

"I've been fortunate enough to watch the academy grow but I was so clear that Sam Hughes was just the first. I think people took that with a pinch of salt but I know the work that has gone in and what it will continue to deliver.

"I know what we do works, we are brave enough to do it our way, and it is producing. We have some outstanding young prospects and we really are on the map. The future is exciting."