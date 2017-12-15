Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A good run in the FA Trophy is well overdue.

You have to go back 15 years for the last time the Blues reached the quarter-finals, when they were beaten by now-Championship outfit Burton Albion.

You only have to look at the recent history of the competition to know that there should be no reason why Chester FC cannot reach the latter stages - and maybe even book a trip to Wembley for the first time in the club's history.

But are the last two Trophy winners a cautionary tale?

Yes, York City and FC Halifax Town gave their supporters days out they will never forget, but it also coincided with the duo being relegated from the National League.

The Blues, of course, are in the thick of a fight to stay up, and tomorrow's first-round tie at home to AFC Fylde (3pm kick-off) comes slap bang in a vitally important month of league fixtures.

So if you're Chester manager Marcus Bignot, do you rest players in preparation for the packed festive schedule, or do you go all out to seal your spot in round two?

Here's what our fans' jury had to say...

Kieron Shiel

"I think it's got to be about maintaining a positive momentum and putting together a run of games so, no, I wouldn't rest key players for the sake of it.

"It's that time of year where good players want to play, with the games coming thick and fast, so why rest them? Most have had long psychological tests through injury, anyway, so get them on the field!

"The likelihood is that after this week's FA Cup exit I can't see AFC Fylde taking this competition too seriously. They already have money in the bank from the run and they are at risk of being dragged into the relegation battle so we should absolutely go for it.

"In addition we need the money! We keep banging on about Bignot’s Budget, well progression in the competition will certainly help that. Let's get the best available team on the pitch and get through this very winnable tie and see where it takes us.

"That said, given the option of winning the Trophy and going down in the same season, I'd take staying up all day long."

Tom Grindley

"I don't think we have a big enough squad to rest players this weekend!

"We've got players coming back from injury that need game time so I'd play a reasonably strong side.

"Mahon needs to play and get some game time under his belt as we are going to need him over the Christmas period. It will also be another good chance for young Jones to get some more experience, and playing against Danny Rowe will be a good test for him.

"The biggest miss has been Tom Shaw, but now he's back playing he will give the squad a big lift as he is one of the few players who will take the game by the scruff of the neck and drive us forward.

"Let's hope we can progress on our road to Wembley on Saturday with a win!"

Rio Doherty

"The FA Trophy is a competition which we should be taking seriously this year. Although we have a very important month league-wise, it would be good to go far in the competition as well.

"If I was Marcus, I would put out a strong squad against AFC Fylde. They aren't setting the world alight at all in the league, and may feel a bit lethargic from Tuesday night's FA Cup game at Wigan.

"In my opinion, our key players should be playing in these type of games, which can build the momentum after a good result last Saturday.

"Just look at the previous winners of this competition over the past few years. You can see the likes of FC Halifax, North Ferriby and York City all winning at Wembley, and two of those teams are currently a league below us. By looking at that, it doesn't take too much for a lower National League team (such as ourselves) to achieve some silverware at Wembley. Whilst survival is vital for us, a nice cup run with some much-needed funds is important for our club, too.

"Back to the main topic, I would imagine that Marcus will put a strong team out, as he wants to progress in the FA Trophy. It is all about building a good run of results together in both the league and cup. Hopefully we can reach the second round and beyond."