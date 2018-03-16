Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A run of six defeats in their last seven National League games suggest there is only one place Chester FC are heading.

But, as Marcus Bignot was quick to point out after the return of Neil Young, the Blues are not down yet.

Despite their horrible run of form, Chester remain just six points adrift of safety, and given Hartlepool United could be heading for administration and 10-point deduction, it is still all to play for at the bottom.

However, given their well-documented financial problems, would it better for the Blues to be relegated?

Bignot admits, from a business side of things, that it would be, but from a football perspective? He's not so sure.

So we asked our fans' jury member whether they think suffering the dreaded drop could in fact be a blessing in disguise.

IAN WILSON: 'One thing is for sure, other than perhaps first-team performances, the next several months are going to be anything but dull'

"It seems strange to say but in the highly unlikely event that we avoid relegation it could be more damaging to us in the long run than our likely relegation. A dramatically reduced playing budget for next season means that whatever league we are in it's going to be a huge rebuilding project and that is better done in the lower league where we stand a greater chance of being competitive.

"We've seen a large decline in attendances this season, understandably so given our horrendous home form over the last 18 months. This needs to be addressed and the best way to do that is to start winning some games and to create a feel-good factor about the place.

"If by some miracle we were to survive in the National League, then another season of struggle would likely see crowds regularly dipping into the low 1,000 mark and possibly below. I just don't think we've got the stomach for more of the same.

"Neil Young's appointment this week has given me even greater hope that we could build a squad for next season that can halt our current slide albeit at a lower level. Neil has demonstrated superb knowledge of the talent available in our region and in combination with Marcus, who I believe has shown a good success rate with his recruitment, we could have the right football people in place to carry out what will be a massive overhaul of the squad this summer.

"Of course only time will tell if it's the plan of the board to move into next season with these two in place. But if that is the case then I believe we have reason to be optimistic.

"One thing is for sure, other than perhaps first-team performances, the next several months are going to be anything but dull. Bring it on! COYB."

RIO DOHERTY: "We would have to undergo a massive rebuild in the Conference North. From on the pitch to off it, our club needs to put everything right"

"I accepted relegation after the Guiseley game two-and-a-half months ago so, given what's happened since, it's hard to think how we can survive now. Games are running out fast and, given how tough our run-in is, relegation is inevitable.

"But relegation wouldn't be too bad. We could have some games against clubs like Kidderminster, Salford, York and Stockport, and let's face it, I would rather go to Stockport away than Boreham Wood or Bromley away on a Tuesday night in February.

"We have already been galvanised off the pitch, raising almost £100,000, but it was depressing reading about our wage bill in The Chronicle this week. It's got to the point where Marcus Bignot has become the only paid first-team member of staff, which is awful. Fair play to everyone who has been volunteering, but to cut the staff's wages as well as the players' has got to be one of our low points.

"I think Bignot is the man to lead us in the Conference North next season. In my opinion, he has had his hands tied, but despite that, he has brought in some talented players such as Archer, Vose, Hall-Johnson, Gough and Hobson, which suggests he knows what he is doing.

“Also the return of Neil Young - even if it is only until the end of this season - is a brilliant appointment. Both Bignot and Young have both got promoted (at different clubs) from the North and hopefully they will be with us next season as the partnership has the potential to go a long way.

"When relegation is confirmed, I will be upset, but at the same time, it would be the most realistic thing for our football club. We would have to undergo a massive rebuild in the Conference North in all areas. From on the pitch to off it, our club needs to put everything right.

"We will bounce back up at some point, but we need to do it properly this time. Our current board has shown positive signs that the fan-owned model can perform well here and, while Bignot won't have the most competitive budget, as I said before, he knows how to bring in some quality players.

"Hopefully with a decent squad we can push for the play-offs, but let's just see what happens until this season finishes. All is not lost just yet! COYB!"