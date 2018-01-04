Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After the pain at seeing two crucial points snatched away subsided, if there was any crumb of comfort, then it was the fact that Chester FC had played better than they had in their disastrous two matches immediately before and after Christmas.

But the improved performance at Guiseley on New Year's Day did nothing to improve the Blues' standing in the National League, and the size of the task on their hands now is a huge on.

And, over a testing festive period, it became increasingly clear, from the discussions in the stands and online, that the club also has plenty of work to do off the field, too.

So, for our first fans' jury of the year, we asked our fans' jury members...

What are your thoughts as Chester FC enter 2018?

Here's what they had to say.

MARK WORRALL: 'We've come too far to simply turn our backs on the club that we all helped to rebuild'

"As a club, we are undoubtedly facing our biggest challenge since reformation. Much of the optimism surrounding the club's good form at the end of 2016 has unsurprisingly diminished following the terrible form throughout 2017.

"What does 2018 hold for us? Well, it's difficult to ignore the stats and the stark reality is that unless there is a major upturn in form and luck, then there is a strong possibility that we will be facing our first relegation come the end of the season. As disappointing as it would be, it will not be the end of the world, and our club will live to fight another day and we will still have a club to support.

"Whilst there has been very little for fans to cheer about on the pitch during 2017, we should not forget about the good work that has taken place off the pitch. 2017 saw the introduction of a new official website, free video highlights and live commentary, major sponsorship, new online shop, online ticket sales, charity status for the Community Trust, and a thriving academy, development centre and youth team. There was also the sale of former youth team player Sam Hughes to Premier League Leicester City for a substantial fee and, last but not least, the introduction of the youth team scholarship, which I'm sure will help continue to lay the foundations for the development of the club.

"Of course, the club is not perfect and it should always strive for improvement, but to do this, the club will still need the continued dedication of its loyal fan base and army of volunteers. I do understand the sense of apathy among some supporters, but at the end of the day, all football clubs have difficult spells. It's how you respond and bounce back that makes success all the sweeter, especially when the future is in our own hands being a fan-owned football club. We've come too far to simply turn our backs on the club that we all helped to rebuild."

IAN SAXBY: 'To blame the fans-owned model as the reason for our recent lack of success is nonsense'

"As we enter 2018, I'm hoping for a better year than the previous one. Let's face it, on the pitch Chester have been pretty abject. I'm a season ticket holder, but lately, and it pains me to say this, I have to really force myself to attend matches, such has been the paucity of entertainment on offer.

"So firstly I'd like to see the players having a bit more of a go. Far too often I've witnessed the team failing to press the ball, especially in midfield, and a general lethargy all over the pitch. This lack of energy has been compounded by the manager's fondness for playing a 3-5-2 formation, which makes us so easy to overrun in midfield.

"Whilst I hope for a miracle turnaround in our fortunes, I am almost resigned to us going down. As such, I am hoping the board are properly preparing for next season in the National League North. Although it's a tougher league than previously, there is no reason, if properly prepared, we shouldn't give a good account of overselves.

"With regards to the board, I am hoping that 2018 will see a bit more dynamism from them. In difficult periods it is vital that those charged with running the club demonstrate the necessary leadership. Communication with the fan base has got to improve, as does the club's fundraising activities. The board also needs to show that it has a plan to arrest the decline, as at the moment the club appears a bit rudderless to those looking in from the outside.

"Finally, I'm hoping the fans continue to get behind the club. Sure, we're having a tough time at the moment, as every club does at one point or another, but to blame the fans-owned model as the reason for our recent lack of success, as some supporters are doing, is nonsense. Should those in charge show the required leadership and things turn around, I'm certain the fans will respond.

"Surely 2018 cannot be any worse than 2017, so come on fellow Blues fans, let's get behind the boys and see where it takes us."

ALEX BULLIONS: 'I'm doing what any good fan would do - I'm not giving up'

"It's a toughie, this. As outsiders looking in, we don't know what's being said in the dressing room, we don't know how the players feel about Bignot, we don't know what's in store for the next few months.

"As a pessimist, I firmly believe that our heroic 'great escape' isn't coming. We're in such a mess that it would already needed to have started by now. And, although I like to believe in youth and wish them all the best, can they fill the void and get us out of this rut? Who knows.

"I've heard that at Guiseley we fought and fought, but as soon as that 94th-minute goal goes in, the heads drop and we're back to square one. The tone of Bignot's voice afterwards was enough indication to know there is no confidence left. As soon as Macca left the club, I called for Bignot to be appointed, but you have to look back at that and think, 'was I wrong?' I don't know. I don't even think Graham Barrow could get us out of this mess, and Bignot's on a contract until the end of the season, so that's how long he needs.

"It's heartbreaking to see the club where it is but I'm doing what any good fan would do - I'm not giving up. If we go down, we rebuild and fight back. It may take us a few years but we'd be back soon, I believe that."

ADAM CAIN: 'The time has come for changes both on and off the pitch'

"There is no doubt that the first four months of 2018 are arguably the most important in the club's history since reforming in 2010. If we can pull off the great escape, this will truly galvanise the armchair supporters in the city who are desperate for a compelling reason to head down to the Deva on a more regular basis.

"Staying in the league would be a just reward for our loyal supporters who now unfortunately have to face the prospect of travelling to Ebbsfleet instead of Exeter! The club has had a woeful December and with 20 games of the season still left, the time has come for changes both on and off the pitch.

"Poor recruitment in the summer and an unwillingness to remove a manager until far too late in the season means that there need to be changes within the club's hierarchy off the field. Performances on the field continue to disappoint and given the lack of money available, the club needs to make changes on the footballing side as well.

"A new manager that has an unquestioned ability to motivate players and who has managed in far more difficult circumstances at the Deva is required. Graham Barrow is the man that can unite the fan base and act as the catalyst to preserving our national league status.

"By taking these tough but necessary changes now, we can take positive steps to ensure that 2018 is a year to remember for the club for all the right reasons."

KIERON SHIEL: 'I think we will be reflecting in May on Guiseley away as being the game that did it for us'

"Before Christmas I was full of confidence and faith that we would get seven points from the 12 on offer and find ourselves out of the bottom four at the turn of the year and looking upwards. How wrong I was! To get one from nine against the opposition we faced is appalling and a disaster, but not as appalling as the performances that frankly only deserved the single point we achieved. Halifax was terrible, worst performance of the season in my opinion, even worse than Dagenham. The Guiseley home game was worse up to the point we went down to 10 men.

"Guiseley away said it all for me. We can't finish a game off, we haven't got the mentality to do so, and have shown this throughout the season both pre and post-Bignot's appointment. Too often this season we have been 'unlucky' to lose or draw in the last minutes. That's not bad luck, that's now a trend.

"The phrase 'name on the cup/league' is often very true. Just look at the other end of the spectrum. Manchester City give away a penalty in the last minute to lose their unbeaten run... it gets missed! They will probably reflect on that come May as the game that nailed it for them. And I think we will be reflecting in May on Guiseley away as being the game that did it for us! Let's hope I’m wrong.

"Regardless it won't keep me from getting behind the team even if I feel the inevitably of a trip to Curzon Ashton is the best thing on offer next season."