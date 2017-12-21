Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's not happened much in 2017: an upbeat view from the stands.

That's not surprising, either, given Chester FC 's form across the calendar year.

But, after the vital league victory over Solihull Moors was followed by a thrilling FA Trophy success over AFC Fylde , we've attempted to eke out some positivity in what will be our final fans' jury of the year.

We asked our members...

After back-to-back wins, are you feeling more confident about this season?

And here's what they had to say.

Ian Wilson

"The back-to-back wins, and especially the nature of the FA Trophy victory over Fylde, could not have come at a better time for the club.

"All too often when sides are struggling people point the finger of blame at a lack of effort, poor tactics or simply not enough desire to turn the situation around, when in truth the main reason is a lack of confidence on the pitch.

"Players can talk a good game off the pitch - and they always do. You don't get to be a professional sportsman without self-belief. You'll always hear, 'confidence within the squad is still there', 'we have the players to get ourselves out of this', etc etc.

"But the fact is, when confidence is low, players don't take individual responsibility, they don't put their foot on the ball when they're being closed down, they play it long. It's why we have struggled to close out games.

"So whilst the performances haven't massively improved over the last few games I have a hope that the victories will give, what is a fragile squad, the belief and confidence to pick up some more points over this vital Christmas period.

"That game management and ability to see out results will be vital. Fingers crossed. COYB."

Kieron Shiel

"I'm not sure we can truly claim back-to-back wins given the second was on penalties after extra-time! However, I'll take it!

"My confidence will come or depart following the next four games. I still think if we can get seven points minimum from them then we have a fighting chance of staying up.

"Injuries or lack of will play a vital role, though, and we seem to be turning a positive corner on that front, too.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"We have a shape now, players coming back, a striker in form, we are scrapping, and we have fire in the belly, which is what has been missing.

"I'm confident we will get something from Halifax game, six points from the Guiseley double-header, and would it be too much of a dream to think Hartlepool will still be in poor form to ask for something from that game, too? Come on it is Christmas!

"Come back in January and I think we will be brimming with confidence and momentum."

Rio Doherty

"Over the last two weeks we have recorded two vital wins to start this crucial period in a positive way.

"The wins over against Solihull and Fylde were equally as important and now we face another very important game at Halifax. After the victory over Fylde, we need to get our focus back on the league and look to gain some more results over Christmas.

"But staying away from the results for the time being, I think it is essential that the fans get behind the boys throughout this period, especially in the Halifax and Guiseley away games. Our supporters have been fantastic this season, travelling up and down the country, and I'm sure we'll take a good following to Yorkshire in and around Christmas. I'll be there and I'll be giving the boys my full support.

"As well as building the players' momentum up, the win over Fylde gave us a much-needed financial boost. £6,000 may not be much to some clubs, but it is for our club. Hopefully we can win some more cash in the FA Trophy, and use it wisely. East Thurrock away is not the most attractive tie we would've wanted, but it could've been worse. They thrashed Aldershot 4-0 so we must not treat them lightly when we play them next month.

"For now, though, our attention focuses on the league. We have only played one of our five vital games, although it was the best possible start against Solihull. We need to continue building this momentum up and, come January, we may have turned a huge corner. Nothing is impossible in football. All we have to do is believe.

"One last word, Merry Christmas Blues fans, and to everyone else who takes part in this jury."