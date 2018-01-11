Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What a difference a week makes.

Rewind seven days and Chester FC supporters were down in the dumps after seeing 2018 start off the same way as 2017 ended - in disappointment.

But there were encouraging signs in the New Year's Day 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Guiseley .

And Marcus Bignot's boys have certainly built on the performance they produced at Nethermoor Park.

The win at Ebbslfeet United on Saturday and the draw at AFC Fylde on Tuesday have cut the gap to safety to five points with a game in hand.

So we asked our fans' jury...

Are you feeling more hopeful after what has happened in the last week?

Here's what they had to say...

PHIL DILLEY: 'Generally the away form since Marcus Bignot arrived has been good but it must now be translated to results at home'

"2018 has started well. Unbeaten in three away games, with two draws and a win, is promotion form. The late equaliser conceded at Guiseley was a huge disappointment at the time and the two points dropped may still haunt us at the end of the season. It was vital that we picked up the points we did, though, as we were in serious danger of being cut adrift in the relegation places.

"Generally the away form since Marcus Bignot arrived has been good but it must now be translated to results at home. If there is to be a 'Great Escape', then that is where it will be achieved. Whilst Bignot's comments about the atmosphere at the Deva didn't go down well, there is probably a grain of truth in them. Attendances are down - as are the supporters.

"After a terrible year at home in 2017, a few results can hopefully turn that around. If the poor form continues, it is only natural that the frustration from the supporters will continue to manifest itself in negativity towards the team.

"I don't feel any more or less hopeful about our prospects than in 2017. As a fan there is always hope, otherwise why bother? As they say, it's the hope that kills you. We're not dead yet. Hopefully we can progress in the FA Trophy at East Thurrock on Saturday as the last thing we need now is to undermine the fragile confidence. We need a distraction from our league woes, not to have to concentrate on them.

"It looks like we will hang on to a couple of our better loan signings and the signing of local lad Gary Roberts could be inspired. If not, then he will go on the pile with the many other unsuccessful signings. It is certainly worth the gamble at this point.

"Will we stay up? Who knows but we have a game in hand and are not in the hopeless situation we would have been without the recent away results."

DANNY MCNALLY: 'Let's stay up together - as fans, players, management and board. United as one we can do this. The Great Escape is on!'

"The past three games have answered our concerns over the commitment of the players and manager, for sure. Having been to all three games, I have seen the committed, passionate, determined, gritty attitude needed to grind out results needed to stay in this league.

"We have taken four points out of a possible six against two play-off chasing sides. Ebbsfleet hadn't lost at home since October, so it was a great feeling to go there and frustrate them and grind out the vital three points. Fylde are the in-form team in the division, so to come back from a goal down to draw in another spirited performance, backed by the wonderful travelling fans, showed magnificent character by the squad and showed they are up for this fight.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"It's been a great start to 2018 but if we want to stay up then we must continue to display the organisation and composure shown in our past three away games while taking the game to opposition at home.

"It is up to ourselves as supporters to get behind the team at home. Creating a supportive atmosphere will seriously help this team. Let's stay up together - as fans, players, management and board. United as one we can do this. The Great Escape is on!"

KIERON SHIEL: 'Realistically, I still think the loss of five points against Guiseley will haunt us. Let's hope I'm wrong!'

"Without question I'm feeling more hopeful. The Ebbsfleet performance was a dirty way to win and that's what's needed right now: a 'dogs of war' mentality that shows the players are capable of digging in.

"The performance against Fylde was similar and four points from six away from home is a great return. However, until this is turned into solid home form, hopeful is all I'll remain. Realistically, I still think the loss of five points against Guiseley will haunt us. Let's hope I'm wrong!

"The re-signing of Hornby and Reece Hall-Johnson is key to our continuation of success while it is great to see Harry White finally bagging goals and showing the level he is capable of. Gary Roberts is without doubt a gamble, especially given the fact the group now seems more solidified. I believe his success is very much on his shoulders. He has the talent, he has the pride of being a local boy, but does he have the mentality to write his own 'Roy Race' story? I hope so for him, the club, the fans and the city... no pressure then Gary!

"The (sad) demise of Hartlepool - in December I heard from a very good source that there was a risk then of staff not being paid - could be our get out of jail card again. Let's hope we don't need that to happen and a club with a history such as theirs can remain."

ALEX BULLIONS: 'If you'd have told me two weeks ago that 11 days into 2018 we'd still be unbeaten, I'd have laughed'

"I'm still doubtful that we can pull off 'The Great Escape' but I'm certainly more hopeful than I was at 5.30pm on New Year's Day.

"As away trips go, Ebbsfleet and Fylde are two difficult grounds to earn results at, especially when you've had the form we've had this season, so to earn four points from those two trips is just unbelievable, and we can tick Ebbsfleet off as one of the seven wins we are predicted to need.

"Guiseley (away) was very disappointing, and should also have been one of those seven wins, but the performance clearly rejuvenated this group of players and made me so much more confident for the rest of the season. If you'd have told me two weeks ago that 11 days into 2018 we'd still be unbeaten, I'd have laughed.

"Ebbsfleet was a phenomenal performance deserving of the three points, and the same goes for Fylde. Looking at the next three league games, (Gateshead H, Hartlepool H and Maidenhead A), I'm going in believing we can win all three. If we do, we could achieve what seemed almost impossible."

RIO DOHERY: 'My faith has been restored over the past week and, if we keep this run going, then we will stay up'

"I was utterly deflated two weeks ago and did not have any hope that we would turn things around. However, in the last couple of games we have played extremely well, which has brought back some of my hope. It hasn't been easy for us, either, with three consecutive away games, with a fourth set to follow this weekend, so the players have done really well to transform the poor run of results.

"The performances lacked desire and passion at Halifax and at home to Guiseley. But at Guiseley, Ebbsfleet and Fylde, every single player put in 100% effort, fought for the cause and battled non-stop. These are the type of characteristics that any club need in a relegation dogfight. Huge credit must go to Marcus Bignot for addressing the problems.

"On to the signing of Gary Roberts. He certainly has had a colourful past but there is no doubt about his footballing ability. He is a player who can show fight on the pitch, which is what we really need in our battle to stay up. This is Gary's opportunity to showcase his ability to his hometown club. I'm 100% behind the lad and really hope that it works out for him.

(Image: chesterfc.com)

"Back to our prospects of staying up. We have a number of seriously important matches coming up soon - Gateshead, Hartlepool, Eastleigh and Leyton Orient at home, and Maidenhead away. They are all winnable fixtures for us. Also, we still have a game in hand over Barrow.

"It's really sad to hear about Hartlepool, though. They are a great club who should be in the Football League. But, while it is sad, it could help us if they receive any sort of points deduction. However, I would like us to survive on merit, and not to rely on other clubs' fortunes to keep us up.

"It would be good to have another away day success on Saturday in the FA Trophy at East Thurrock. I will be travelling down and hopefully the Blues can progress to the next round while gaining some much-needed money. I still think that we can go far in this competition. My faith has been restored over the past week, and if we keep this run going, then we will stay up."

IAN SAXBY: 'This season my emotional state has swung from mild unease through to anxiety and then on to absolute despair. However, this time I do genuinely believe there is cause for optimism'

"It's been a good week for Chester Football Club and, three games unbeaten, with the team playing a more solid-looking 4-4-2 formation, I am now hopeful we have turned a corner. A lifetime following Chester is enough to make anyone mildly bipolar and this season my emotional state has swung from mild unease through to anxiety and then on to absolute despair, often during the course of one football match. However, this time I do genuinely believe there is cause for optimism.

"Without getting too carried away, the players appear to be pressing the ball much better and the return of Reece Hall-Johnson has certainly added a bit of quality to the side. Losing matches can become a habit, something this team was struggling to shake off, and whilst we're not exactly blowing away opposition teams, not losing matches is a welcome step in the right direction.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"It's a bit unfortunate that just when we've hit a bit of form there is no National League game for us this weekend. However, I hope the team goes all out for the win in the FA Trophy at East Thurrock as it will be good for team morale to keep the good run going, as well as giving our coffers a welcome boost. With regards to the club's finances, it was very encouraging to see that the Christmas Raffle raised a decent sum. Well done to everyone who bought and sold tickets, donated prizes and was involved in running this initiative. I'm hoping this is the first of many new fundraising activities.

"Finally, the signing of local lad Gary Roberts has created a lot of interest amongst Blues fans. Whilst I appreciate he comes with a lot of baggage, as far as I am concerned if he can get himself match fit and has the right attitude he could be an inspired signing, such is his ability. His career is a classic 'what might have been' but maybe doing great things for his hometown club, watched on by friends and family, could be the motivation he requires to finally show us how good he is."