There was sad news to start this week when it came to light that former Chester City favourite Cyrille Regis had passed away at the age of 59.

Regis was a hero and inspiration to many - including our own Dave Powell - and it is no surprise that the supporters who take part in this week's jury follow their fellow Blues fans in paying tribute to the five-capped England international.

But, for one of our jury members, it was another Chester FC forward that sparked his love for the club...

RIO DOHERTY: 'It would be great if we had a prolific goalscorer in our team right now'

"I was truly saddened to hear the passing of Cyrille Regis. Unfortunately, I was too young to watch him in action live, but I have heard only good stories off people who were fortunate to see him play. I've watched multiple clips of Regis in action, though, and he certainly looked a remarkable player. RIP Cyrille.

"My hero was Michael Wilde. I first attended a Blues match back in November 2010 against Skelmersdale United . I still remember it fondly to this day as we won 4-0. Since then I've become addicted to this club, and attend the majority of games both home and away.

"Whenever I watched Michael play, all he did was score goals. He was a prolific striker in his couple of seasons at the club, and was quite rightly elected into our Hall Of Fame . If I could make a squad of the best Chester players since reformation, then Michael would certainly be included.

"He played only 66 games for us, yet he banged in a whopping 44 goals. Not many strikers could better that feat. Back in the day, a lot of young children idolised Wilde for his goalscoring record. It would be great if we had a prolific goalscorer in our team right now, although Harry White has got off the mark and Ross Hannah has scored a few.

"Michael Wilde has been one of our best players since reformation, and has been a big factor in encouraging me to have a strong connection with this club."

KIERON SHIEL: 'Two more must-win games - and two games we certainly can win'

"These two next games are must win - and games I think we certainly can win.

"Gateshead have been on the slide of late so we must continue their trajectory and I fancy us to do so in a tight 2-1 victory.

"As for Hartlepool, well I think this weekend will see a return to form (against Wrexham) as I hear they have only 400 tickets left to get a sell-out. Their fans are certainly turning out.

"However, I can't see them bringing so many supporters to us on Tuesday, so it's really important we turn out in our numbers, get behind the boys and cheer them to victory. I'll go for 2-0 as home form finally kicks in. Here's hoping.

"I must mention the sad news with the passing of big Cyrille. He was a lovely guy (I met him back in the early 90s when Wigan played Coventry in the FA Cup) and a trailblazer in many ways."