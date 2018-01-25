Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been a turbulent week for Chester FC .

The 1-1 draw at home to Hartlepool United may have inched Chester closer to safety.

But a single point's return from two crucial home matches has only heightened supporters' fears that their beloved team is going down.

And, ahead of tonight's key City Fans United meeting , concerns about the club's standing off the pitch are just as great.

Here's what our fans' jury members have had to say...

ADAM CAIN: 'Now is the time to grasp the nettle and acknowledge that we need external investment'

"This week's developments have brought the ownership structure of the club into sharp focus. It is clear that, notwithstanding the restructuring that is taking place with regard to the CEO's role, further changes are needed within the boardroom.

"The current board have been very passive and have presided over what have proven to be a catalogue of mistakes. These range from keeping Jon McCarthy in charge of the club over the summer, allowing McCarthy to spend the entirety of this season's budget by the end of August, and appointing the wrong manager to replace him.

"What has never been explained, however, is how the board arrived at its decision-making process regarding full-time training. Having spoken to a number of players, this has been an unmitigated disaster and the club's directors should take collective responsibility for this.

"Now is the time for change with fresh ideas needed to try and ensure that the club can avoid relegation. Staying up is possible if we can remove the inertia that has encircled the club and decide to welcome outside investment. Our fans deserves better than having to endure losses at East Thurrock.

"The current model is broken, which is emphasised by the number of directors that the club has had since reforming. There is no continuity or consistency in decision making. If we want a football club worthy of our name, now is the time to grasp the nettle and acknowledge that we need external investment to take the club back where we belong: the Football League.

"We cannot keep lurching from crisis to crisis without any strategic plan. The current model may have enabled us to beat the likes of Trafford, but it won't enable us to compete with Tranmere on a regular basis. Let's hope Thursday evening’s meeting brings about the change we require."

ALEX BULLIONS: 'As a fanbase it's time to unite and get behind the team because this season is far from over'

"This week has defined where we are as a football club. It's clear to see that we are in the worst position we have been since reformation, and it's really tough to watch unfold.

"Mark Maguire's professionalism, his contribution to the club's commercialism, and his communication with Chester's supporters can't be forgotten. This decision, however, is justified. We cannot keep going whilst paying such a high fee to have a chief executive at the club.

"The issues with contract clauses are beyond farcical, but it's something we now have to work our way around. If Andy Halls, however, isn't given much more playing time this season then I'll be gutted.

"Altogether, I think it's ridiculous how we find ourselves in this position, having only reformed eight years ago. But what I do know is, as a fanbase, it's time to unite and get behind the team because this season is far from over."

KIERON SHIEL: 'Rather than celebrate the equaliser we should have been racing back to get the game going and get another'

"Well, what a week!

"First of all, the game. We really should have taken all three points against Hartlepool as they were there for the taking. Rather than celebrate the equaliser we should have been racing back to get the game going and get another. Instead, we seemed happy with a point against a team which were far worse than us on the field and, until the Maguire announcement, I thought were in a much worse situation than us off it too! Let's hope they are. We will see what this evening's CFU meeting brings.

"With regards to Tom Shaw leaving, well it is certainly becoming clearer that we need to tighten the purse strings now in preparation for what looks like an inevitable relegation, and in regards to the two players who will get a contract renewal by reaching 30 games, well to be honest neither deserve a new contract anyway, and as Bignot is doing, we should be giving opportunities to Jones, Crawford, Brown et al.

"Regardless of the outcome of this season, no matter how much people are moaning that this is the worst they've seen in 30 years (let's be honest, it's not!), I'll still be renewing next season and cheering on the Blues. Let's be careful what we wish for. We are Chester, so get behind the team, the club and the city."

RIO DOHERTY: 'We really need to get this club back up to scratch with the help of every single person possible'

"It's been an extremely difficult week for the club - and is probably our most important week since reformation. I, for one, did not know about our financial situation, but I can't believe how bad it appears to be. It just seems as if we have hit rock bottom with players leaving and the CEO role being made redundant.

"I was really gutted to hear the news about Mark Maguire. He's been a wonderful servant to the club. Mark has come across as a nice gentleman, too, and has secured some really important commercial deals such as Red Insure and Swansway Chester. I think he's given all that he's got and he can walk away with his head held high.

"The CFU meeting is absolutely massive. We need everyone to attend - whether you are a member or not. If you aren't a member, then sign up on the night and become part of the CFC family. We need as many people as possible down there to ask questions about finances and board roles, and we really need more people volunteering at the club. Also, it would be great if the board do accept the offers from Simon Olorenshaw etc to help out.

"On the playing side of things, one point out of the last two games is not acceptable, although we could've beaten Hartlepool. Another important game comes our way on Saturday at Maidenhead. I'm going to it but it's going to be tough. However, our away form has been quite good, so we'll just have to see.

"But it's what's going on OFF the pitch which is equally important to what's going on ON the pitch right now. We really need to get this club back up to scratch with the help of every single person possible. Hopefully this meeting will be a positive one and we can finally show that the club is going forward."