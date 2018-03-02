Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a short while since our last Chester FC fans' jury... and it's safe to say a fair bit has happened in the time in between.

Little wonder, then, our jury members had a lot to get off their chest when we asked...

What have you made of recent events on and off the field at the Blues?

Here's what they had to say.

IAN WILSON: 'I've dug deep and put my hand in my pocket as many, many have. Now I need to understand how, why and what will change other than those people who are on the board'

"In all honesty, I found the news of our financial plight quite embarrasing. Since we reformed under the fan-owned model, I have taken great pride in the belief that whilst we may struggle at times on the pitch, off the pitch we live within our means and do the right thing, providing a sustainable, long-term future at whatever level that may be. Unfortunately, down to the mistakes that have been made at board level, this is not the case and this has been hard to take.

"Quite simply, we were let down. We gambled and the gamble has failed. We still need to understand the full mechanism behind how the decisions were made that placed our club in this precarious position. The appointment of Mark Maguire appears to have been a poor one, with accountability lacking, but surely it wasn't just the decisions of one man that has led us here?

"We have all rallied around as fans and raised a considerable amount of money, which has stabilised the situation for the short term. In those initial few weeks, when our situation was finally made clear, it was not the time for recriminations and blame. It was about saving our club.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"But moving forward, together, we the fans need to fully understand how we were able to find ourselves in this position. Will we be making changes at boardroom level to the decision-making process to ensure that in future we will not take such ludicrous gambles?

"I was shocked to hear that our playing budget this season was in the region of £400-450k; that's insane! The Sam Hughes money has been squandered when it could have been reinvested in long-term projects away from playing staff. Not only that, but to give that money as part of our largest ever budget to a man in his first ever managerial role...

"I hope that the lessons will be learnt. But what is needed before the end of the season is an open and frank explanation from the board to explain HOW we found ourselves in this position and what is being put in place to ensure that we do not find ourselves here again in a few years time. It may be difficult reading and embarrassing for some but not half as difficult and shameful as having to go cap in hand these last three weeks. I've dug deep and put my hand in my pocket as many, many have. Now I need to understand how, why and what will change other than those people who are on the board."

IAN SAXBY: 'We must be well on the way to achieving financial stability, quite an achievement in such a short space of time, yet some of the underlying issues that caused our plight remain'

"It's been an interesting few weeks for Chester fans, to say the least. Whilst news of the dire financial situation at January's CFU meeting was shocking, given our poverty-level attendance figures, lack of commercial activity and an almost total absence of any meaningful fundraising initiatives, it was no real surprise. Poor appointments, both on and off the pitch, a revolving door in the boardroom, and supporter apathy brought us to this point and it's going to take time and an almighty effort, by everyone, to get the club back on anything approaching an even keel.

"Events since the meeting, off the field anyway, have been very encouraging. There have been some good people co-opted to the board and fans have really rallied to the cause to plug the financial black hole. We must be well on the way to achieving financial stability, quite an achievement in such a short space of time, yet some of the underlying issues that caused our plight remain.

"Since the club issued a rallying call for fans, our gates have barely recovered. Even the attendance for the fundraising game, organised by the sainted Colin Murray, was hardly stellar. It's really disappointing that the thousand or so fans who have gone missing since the Evo-Stik/Conference North days didn't come to the aid of the club in its darkest hour. How we tempt people back through the turnstiles will be the biggest task facing the board.

"On the pitch, despite some good recent signings (Roberts and Voss), and the shipping out of some of our expensive duds, we look doomed. We are too far behind, with too many difficult games ahead, to have a realistic chance of escaping relegation, and we really need to start planning for next season in the National League North.

"Given our reduced resources, the youth system will be key to any future success and thank goodness we have such a brilliant Academy system. One of the few bright spots on the pitch has been the development of our youth-team graduates. They all play the game the right way and with a fantastic attitude. If we can retain these youngsters for next season, and see a few more come through the ranks, we will be alright. COYB."

ALEX BULLIONS: 'It's been a whirlwind few weeks that's made me proud to support Chester'

"The Chester see-saw is in full swing again. Just days after an astounding home win against Eastleigh, a lack of quality in little places costs us a point (or three) in each of the following two games... the pains of supporting Chester.

"It’s not all bad, though, we definitely played some of the best standard of football we've played all season, even in defeat. However, you feel it's too little too late, especially if that football can't win us games.

"In regards to off-field matters, it's been a whirlwind few weeks that's made me proud to support Chester. Raising over £90,000, pulling together ex-Chester stars and celebrities across football for a night of fun at the Deva, magnificent fundraisers from the supporters' football team, to individual fans and other clubs in the league showing their support... it's truly magnificent.

"What do I make of it? Well, even in defeat I've been proud to follow the club around the country, which speaks volumes about the advancements we've made on and off the pitch. Even if we do go down, my support will never stop and the feel-good train will keep on going."

RIO DOHERTY: 'I think it will be a case of too little too late sadly, but I do think that Marcus Bignot has finally discovered the correct staring XI'

"Things have certainly got going off the pitch since I last wrote. The shock of having to raise £50,000 in such a short space of time has really galvanised the club. To raise close to £100,000 is brilliant, and shows that our supporters stick with the club through thick and thin. Of course, that is only the short-term target and we still have to keep on going, but the response so far has been immense. Also, the communication has improved a lot under the new board. I attended the informal meeting a couple of weeks ago, and it was great to see what our new board is going to be working at. The likes of Jeff Banks, Mark Howell and Simon Olorenshaw are all great re-additions, and I'm sure they will thrive, along with the other board members.

"I think that feel-good factor has also translated on to the pitch in a strange way. Recent results have been rather frustrating, although our performances have been really encouraging. I think it will be a case of too little too late sadly, but I do think that Marcus Bignot has finally discovered the correct staring XI.

"It would be great if we can keep Gary Roberts on our books for next season. I think he's done well in his spell here so far, especially partnering Tom Crawford in midfield. I think Gary has turned out to be a good mentor for Tom.

"We battered Woking in the second half and deserved something, the win against Eastleigh was excellent, Leyton Orient was disappointing as we were decent in the first half but dropped too deep after, and at Dagenham last weekend I thought that we were brilliant again, apart from the last five minutes.

"I can't finish this off without saying how impressed I have been with Dominic Vose. I really respect him for coming in on travel expenses only, and we have done really well to sign such a quality player, even if it is only for a few games.

"We are showing some signs of fight. It is too late now with the gap looking scary between us and Barrow, but the signs are encouraging. We need to start off fresh next season, have a young squad - build the team around the likes of Roberts and Crawford - and keep Bignot as he knows how to get out of the Conference North. Hopefully with these attributes we can build a play-off push."

KIERON SHIEL: 'I can't help feeling that things may have been different if we would have had visibility of the issues that have now transpired'

"Starting with events off the field... The main thing for me is that board sat on the information for so long; I think that element was disgraceful, it really was. Maybe with more notice, and certainly more transparency, which as fans, members and owners we deserve, the situation both off and on the field could have been improved quicker. The whole board were culpable and should have gone en masse, if not immediately then eventually.

"That said, the fans have come out to support, fundraise and back the boys, proving again that we love this club.

"Turning to matters on the field, well there are positives, for sure. Gary Roberts is quality and we should do everything to keep him here this season and next. Shaun Hobson has also proven to be a good signing. He looks composed and doesn't make you feel nervous when he has the ball or is last man.

"Dominic Vose is another quality signing and, like Roberts, we should be hanging on to him for the rest of the season if we can. He provides us with unpredictability and a work rate, and gets defenders on the back foot, a trait that has been hugely absent this season with Craig Mahon being out and, when not out, under-performing by his standards. Tom Crawford has been a big positive, too, and it's nice to have a midfield that can work and can play and aren't absent throughout the game.

"I think our inability to close out games will be and has been the death of us. This is proving to be a theme and is becoming the norm, almost a habit. Sadly, I think we are psychologically scarred now. I wrote some time ago that the failure to get six points against a terrible team in Guiseley will see us down and I stick to that.

"I can't help feeling that things may have been different if we as a fan base would have had visibility of the issues that have now transpired at that time. Hindsight is a wonderful thing... so is integrity!"