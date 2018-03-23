Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So Neil Young is back at Chester FC and it's clear that he has not letting the grass grow under his feet.

The treble title-winning manager has returned to the Blues to help beleaguered boss Marcus Bignot on and off the field.

The pair have spent time together this week discussing how to get a desperately needed result at high-flying Sutton United tomorrow.

And have also been busy away from the pitch by pushing through the departure of Ross Hannah to Southport until the end of the season at least.

But, come April 28, when the final ball of the National League campaign has been kicked, there is still a doubt whether Young, let alone Bignot, will still be at the club.

So we asked our jury members...

What do you think of Neil Young's return to Chester FC? And does it need to be permanent?

Here's what they had to say...

DANNY MCNALLY: "It is certainly the duo I believe should be leading Chester FC in the National League North next season - barring any miracle!"

"The return of Neil Young has been widely welcomed by the fan base - and rightly so. His achievements at the club will go down in history and be remembered by all.

"But do I believe he is the right man to return to the hotseat? Absolutely not. He has called time on his management career, after struggling at Stockport despite a desirable budget for the National League North, and also resigning from his post at Altrincham after just six matches.

"But do I believe there is space for him in another capacity within the club, such as director of football? Definitely. His wide array of contacts in the north west could prove crucial next season with such a limited budget. His skills in coaching and man-management could come in handy on the training pitch, too.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"Retaining Marcus Bignot is another vital step for next season, in my opinion. His ability to put together a young, exciting team at Solihull Moors in the National League North 2015-16 season resulted in winning the title.

"That is not to say we will be on the verge of a title in 12 months time, but having two National League North title-winning managers in the building, with differing skills to complement each other, is something any side in the division would dream of.

"That is on the basis of funds being available for the pair, but it is certainly the duo I believe should be leading Chester FC in the National League North next season - barring any miracle!"

MATT NICKSON: "I appreciate all his efforts and thoroughly enjoyed our progression when we reformed but think we may need to start again"

"Whilst I appreciate the sentiment in Neil Young returning to the club to assist Marcus Bignot, I was surprised by the appointment. For me, I have resigned myself to the fact that we will be playing Conference North football next season, and after Neil Young's performance managing us in that division, I feel it's a bit of a reintroduction before a reappointment, as I feel Marcus will walk away at the end of the season with the caveat that his hands were tied and it wasn't the job he applied for.

"Fair play to him for sticking around up until that point and there are a lot of managers that simply wouldn’t have stayed (Richard Money being a prime example with his stint at Solihull Moors).

"Does it need to be permanent? Not for me. Yes, we won the Conference North under Neil's stewardship, however that did not stand us in good stead for the Conference itself. Also, we were on a crest of a wave last time we were in that division and had plenty of money to throw at the playing budget.

"It will be a very different situation this time and his time in management at the clubs since he left Chester does not fill me with that much confidence. I appreciate all his efforts and thoroughly enjoyed our progression when we reformed but think we may need to start again.

"Marcus Bignot divides opinion within the fan base. However, I personally would like to see him given a shot with his team as, let's face it, we will be starting from pretty much scratch again in the Conference North.

"Personally, I would only keep the academy graduates and Jordan Archer (if we can retain them) and build a team around the spine of Jones, Crawford and Archer."

RIO DOHERTY: "Yes, the Conference North may have been a lot weaker 4-5 years ago, but Marcus and Youngy still have that experience of getting out of that division"

"I was delighted to hear Neil Young was back. I wasn't expecting such a highly respected man to return here, especially in our current situation.

"Obviously, he guided us to three successive promotions, which quite rightly led to him being elected into our Hall Of Fame, and although he departed in 2014, he has attended our games regularly ever since. This just shows that Neil is a true blue.

"Unfortunately, Marcus Bignot has been through it all during his time here so far. Losing a lot of key players and backroom staff, it's been extremely difficult for him to get going. Any other manager would handed in their notice in and left, but I admire Marcus for staying put, and I do believe he should have a second bite at the cherry next season.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"He brought Neil Young in himself, so he obviously knows how highly regarded he is here at Chester FC. I would love it if Youngy does stay beyond this season. Although, it's only a short-term appointment at the moment, I actually think that this can be key for the long term.

"Let's face it, we all know that we will be playing in the National League North next season, barring the biggest of miracles. However, both Marcus Bignot and Neil Young have got promoted out of that league, with different clubs. Yes, the Conference North may have been a lot weaker 4-5 years ago, but Marcus and Youngy still have that experience of getting out of that division.

"Welcome back Youngy! COYB!"

KIERON SHIEL: "We have nothing to lose in having Young back for the rest of the season"

"It feels to me like it's a good bit of insurance for the club having him back. Should Marcus Bignot decide not to consider staying on (which I think he should), then we have someone in place who already has a rolling start with the players, history within the club obviously, the respect of the fan base in the main, and experience of the National League North, which we will inevitably need next season.

"We have nothing to lose in having Young back for the rest of the season. But, longer term, if I was in Bignot's shoes and considering staying, then I wouldn't have him around next season, as it just undermines him as manager.

"For me, it's one or the other, we can't have both, and we probably can't afford both longer term, anyway."