It's a massive match at the start of a massive month for Chester FC .

The visit of Solihull Moors to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday is followed by a trip to FC Halifax Town (December 23), home clashes with Guiseley (Boxing Day) and Hartlepool United (December 30), and then a return journey to Guiseley (New Year's Day) to kick off 2018.

So how many points do the Blues need from these five matches in their fight against relegation?

Well, here's what seven of our fans' jury members had to say...

Ian Saxby

"The tiny part of me that retains any degree of optimism for the remainder of the season is telling me that Chester will pick up 10 (yes TEN!) points from the next five league games.

"Given our parlous state at the foot of the table, this is the least we ought to be aiming at and should we accomplish it, we would be making great strides towards achieving relative safety.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"However, the realist in me, spirits crushed by a succession of abject home performances, is saying that we will be lucky to pick up five points from these games. The horror of that second-half performance against Dagenham & Redbridge lingers long in the memory and if I’m honest I cannot see how we are going to improve enough to get a win - we were that bad.

"Despite the criminal lack of promotion from the club for the Solihull Moors fixture (thank goodness the Community Trust is tweeting, otherwise I'd never know the game is even on), I shall be there hoping for a miraculous turn around in the team’s tactics and attitude. As always I will be expecting the worst, so once, just once, please surprise me Chester and have a good go."

Andy Davies

"This is a crucial month in our bid for survival as, on the face of it, we’re up against fellow struggling bottom-half sides. That's perhaps a slightly harsh way to describe Hartlepool but they've only won one of their last five themselves and that was against a side who haven't won since September.

"I think if we come out of the other end of this group of games with less than eight or nine points then we'll all feel like it's an opportunity missed. I'd be disappointed to lose to any of this lot, really, but realistically I know it's going to be a challenge to string results together; we're down there for a reason after all. I'll certainly be hoping for as many points as possible, mind you.

"The apparent clear-up in injuries is a huge plus and can hopefully give us a boost. For me the most damaging aspect of the Wrexham game last month was losing Astles and Hall-Johnson for a few weeks. In our few games since then we've struggled a bit without those two. Shaw and Mahon are getting closer and hopefully Archer can recover in the next few weeks as well.

"We deserve a bit a luck with injuries, and if we can get everyone back I think we can improve and give ourselves a chance."

Ian Wilson

"December is clearly a huge month for the club. On paper we have a set of fixtures which we should be accumulating a good number of points from. But on current form you have to be concerned. Marcus has, on the cheap, shuffled the pack since he came in and while performances may have improved slightly the points haul hasn't.

"The frailties in this squad are still there for all to see. Whilst the squad was down to the bare bones in recent weeks we have still had a reasonable starting line up. This doesn't give me great hope that returning players will turn things around dramatically. It's like England cricket believing that a returning Ben Stokes will change our fortune in the Ashes. It won't.

(Image: Dale Miles)

"What’s for sure is that come the end of December we will know if this group of players have the mental fortitude, desire and, at the end of the day, the footballing ability to give us a fighting chance of staying up.

"A poor set of results from these fixtures and I’m afraid the writing will be on the wall. COYB!"

Rio Doherty

"Our next five games will make-or-break our season. If we win the majority, then we have a good chance of staying up, but on the other end of the continuum, if we lose a few then we have absolutely no chance of survival. My ideal points target would be a minimum of 10 points, which is realistic and which we can achieve. As I have said, anything less would be unacceptable, but anything more would be a real bonus.

"I will be attending all five matches and I will be expecting much more energetic and positive performances (unlike Dagenham). We are very fortunate to have had a two-week break, which will hopefully ‘regroup’ our squad and place the players in a better condition. They seriously need to realise how awful they performed against Dagenham, and the need to put in displays that can restore positivity in the fanbase, who do not deserve to be watching continuously poor football. Furthermore, the break has hopefully helped some of our injured players. We have really missed the likes of Craig Mahon and Reece Hall-Johnson lately.

"Also, the game against AFC Fylde on Saturday week in the FA Trophy is as important for our club. Whilst survival is all-important, I really want us to give the Trophy a good go this season. On the financial side of things, we could earn a lot of much-needed cash if we went on a run in the competition. I have always stressed that the FA Trophy is our best chance of getting to Wembley, and it would be fantastic if we can get as far as we can to reaching there.

"The next three-four weeks will be vital to see where we will be heading in this league. Hopefully it will be upwards, but 10 points is the minimum that we should be achieving."

Adam Cain

"The next five games are crucial for Chester to try and ensure that we start the second half of the season with some momentum in what has been a hugely disappointing season thus far. Ten points from the next five games is a reasonable and a perfectly achievable target. The league lacks any outstanding sides (seeing our near neighbours at the top of the table is a testimony to this) and there are, in my opinion, a number of very mediocre sides.

"Solihull Moors on Saturday is an extremely crucial game. Chester need to win to give our long-suffering fans some hope going into the busy Christmas period and to erase the memory of the Dagenham debacle. A win against Solihull sets Chester up for the Halifax game in which we should hopefully have a number of players returning from injury. Chester have tended to be more effective away from home this season and I can see the Blues returning unbeaten from their travels to Halifax and Guiseley over the next few weeks.

(Image: Craig Galloway)

"Consistency is a key issue for this group of players and given the fact that they seem to lack the required level of fitness - hence the number of goals conceded late in many games - I can see the Blues slipping up at home, probably against Guiseley, with John Rooney possibly returning to haunt us yet again.

"A minimum of three wins over this period is required to give the fans the confidence that Marcus Bignot is the right man for the job. If we don't meet this tally, changes at the top of the club, both on and off the pitch, should be made."

Alex Bullions

"I think nine points is a target we need to be aiming for at a minimum. The games against Solihull and Guiseley are must-win and can be interpreted no differently. I think we definitely have the potential to win all three but Solihull appear to be a bogey team and we seem to have a recurring theme of performing badly over the festive period. It goes without saying, we HAVE to overcome this.

"The match away at Halifax has come at a good time; they are out of form and low on confidence, giving us the best possible chance of getting a result. Hartlepool at home is the game we're least likely to pick up three points in, although they are currently out of form. Any less than nine points and this will be a disappointing December, to be brutally honest."

Kieron Shiel

"I think it all depends on momentum, which will bring much-needed confidence and subsequently give us the drive and belief that is now becoming essential if not critical. It all starts with an absolutely essential three points against Solihull, which I think we will get... but not without drama!

"Taking us to Halifax, which will follow an FA Trophy win against Fylde, and is where we will get a pre-Christmas point. Guiseley at home will give us three more points in another true six-pointer, which will be a great belated Christmas present.

"However, I feel Hartlepool will turn us over at home based primarily on the fact the game comes very quickly for us and our small squad. Finally another three at Guiseley as their squad is even smaller than ours and their confidence will be at an all-time low following a series of December defeats.

"So 10 points from 15 and a victory in the FA Trophy against an FA Cup-focused/deflated Fylde. If we get less than half of the points available I fear that it will be inevitable that life in the Conference North will be coming, just like winter, and there will be very little we can do about it."

Tom Grindley

"We really need to be looking at taking 12 points from the next five games. I know this may be a big ask but if we don't then by the New Year or we could be too far a drift at the bottom. We have to beat Solihull and Guiseley home and away to stand any chance.

"A lot will depend on the quality of the recent loan signings and also if Craig Mahon will come back and hit the round running. I feel we are still light at centre-back and out wide. Massive massive month for us."