Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For some football fans the journey to watch their team can be as short as a walk from the kitchen to the living room.

With the Premier League beamed across the world on all formats it is now easier than ever for fans to watch the stars of English football's top tier, a league so flush with cash it simply doesn't know how to spend it all.

Miss the game and there is always the 'on demand' service, the highlights, Match of the Day on a Saturday night and countless other programmes across countless TV channels to dissect and chew over the weekend that was.

Then there is the other end of the spectrum. The non-league football fan.

"Supporting a non-league team is no tea party," said Chester FC fan Steve Hill, who has written a book, 'The Card' on his experiences following his beloved Blues home and away throughout an entire National League campaign.

"You have to be more passionate, I think. You have to want it more than if you support a big team. While we see the Premier League on our televisions and smart phones constantly it is easy to forget that there is an army of football fans up and down the country who are trekking the length and breadth of the nation to follow their local football club. It is basically the antithesis of Premier League football and 'Super Sunday'.

"It is long trips on the motorway, often in silence. It's having bad coffee and bad food in service stations. It's drinking in dodgy pubs in forgotten towns. That is what it is all about."

Steve, who lives 200 miles away from Chester in north west London, decided to write the book as 'one last hurrah'.

Him and a friend, referred to in 'The Card' as 'The Driver', decided that it was the last chance to take in the full hit, to watch every game in a season home and away. Fifty matches and over 15,000 miles, from Gateshead to Torquay.

Said Steve: "I had thought about it for some time and how best to go about it. This isn't about me being a Chester fan, this is a book about what it is to be a non-league football fan.

"I also basically had one last chance to do it, one last hurrah. My mate, 'The Driver', has been chauffeuring me to and from Chester games for years and was emigrating to France, so we had to get it done before then and it gave us the motivation we needed.

"We decided we wanted to do the whole thing, every single game. It was the Jon McCarthy season (2016/17) and one that started off pretty well. In typical Chester fashion it ended it complete disappointment.

"But the experience was brilliant, although it involved me calling in a few favours that I had built up overtime to help me out with childcare on occasion.

"I'm glad we did it when we did, though. I wouldn't have fancied the same thing for last season given how awful it was, and with us being in the National League North next season it would have been a massive undertaking."

While Steve, a member of the Chester Exiles, now lives in London, his affinity with the Blues is something that has endured.

"We moved to Chester when I was about 13 and didn't have too much interest in football if I'm honest," he said.

"Dad took us to a game at Sealand Road, it was Chester against Darlington in 1984 and a season where we finished bottom of the league. But I became hooked and my formative years in football were the Harry McNally years and it's something that has been an important part of my life ever since.

"Sadly my son has taken an interest in Tottenham Hotspur recently. We actually went to watch them at Wembley when they played Leicester, the 5-4 game. Sam Hughes was on the bench for Leicester and that drew the biggest cheer of the day from me.

"All those goals, all that entertainment and people were on their phones and eating popcorn, it was like a trip to the cinema.

"You can give me North Ferriby away on a Tuesday night any time over that."

'The Card' by Steve Hill is released on June 14 and will be available on Amazon and also through Ockley Books .