Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester FC exodus has continued with the exit of Jordan Chapell.

The Blues yesterday announced the departure of midfielders Liam Davies and Paul Turnbull, who has subsequently signed for Stockport County.

And now winger Chapell has also left by mutual consent after scoring eight goals in 78 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old was handed a new one-year contract by then Chester manager Jon McCarthy in the summer.

Only two of those outings have come under news Blues boss Marcus Bignot, who had sent Chapell on loan to Steve Burr’s Stalybridge Celtic earlier in the campaign.

Chester are having to make savings where they can after suffering a potentially fatal cash-flow problem that has been eased, for now at least, by the fundraising efforts of supporters, who have generated more than £90,000 to save the club.