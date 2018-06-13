Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James Jones admits he does not yet know if he will be a Chester FC player next season.

The 19-year-old Academy graduate is out of contract at the Swansway Chester Stadium and was offered a new deal earlier in the year but has yet to put pen to paper.

The central defender was at Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy earlier in the month alongside other non-league talents aiming to impress scouts and has made no secret of his desire to climb the football pyramid.

Fellow Academy graduate Tom Crawford signed for League Two side Notts County last month after impressing for the Blues in the second half of last season, but while Jones would like to follow that path to the Football League he has not yet decided what is the best option for his own career next season, with Chester still very much an option.

"I'm still undecided if I'm being honest and my agent is speaking to people, but whatever happens it has to be the best move for me," said Jones, who made 15 appearances for Chester last season after breaking into the side in September.

"It is something that I have taken day by day to see what comes up but it is getting to the stage now where something needs to be sorted as you want to have yourself fixed up by the time pre-season comes around.

"Hopefully in the next week or so I will have something sorted. I don't know what that will be yet but I haven't ruled out staying at Chester. I need to be somewhere where I can play 30-35 games next season as that is the only way to continue my development, by playing football."

Jones was aiming to impress the scouts at Manchester City's training academy earlier this month as part of V9, a training camp started by Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy which aims to provide a platform for non-league talent to progress.

And while Jones, who also earned England C honours during his breakthrough season, believes he held his own it is an experience he thinks could have gone better.

"The standard was really high and there was a lot of play on the ground, with people zipping the ball all over the place," said Jones.

"The ball was hardly ever in the air and as a centre back that is what you get used to. In the National League last season the ball was never out of the air!

"We played TNS in a game and they moved the ball around really quickly on the deck and had a big 6"3 striker that they just didn't use. But the experience was a good one and I think that I held my own but probably didn't get enough chances to showcase more of my game, the kind of football you get used to playing week in, week out."

(Image: Terry Marland)

And while it remains to be seen whether they will be in charge of him next season, Jones believes the new managerial duo at Chester are precisely what the football club needs after the misery of relegation to the National League North last season.

Former Salford City managers Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson have taken over the reigns at Chester and already started to try and change the mentality of the club, bringing in trusted players who know how to win games of football.

"I think it is really exciting for the club," said Jones, from Ellesmere, Shropshire.

"I had a chat with Bernard when they took over and they said that they wanted me to stay and they wanted to build a team around young, hungry players.

"They know what it takes to win and you can see that by the success they had at Salford. I think they will be good for the club and they have already looked to bring in winners."