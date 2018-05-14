Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jamie Vardy is one of non-league football's most famous graduates.

From his humble beginnings at Stocksbridge Park Steels to becoming a Premier League champion in 2016 and playing in the Champions League and representing England, Vardy's rise has been phenomenal.

And the Leicester City striker has put his money in for the second year running for his V9 Academy, designed to find the non-league football's unearthed gems and provide them with a springboard in the game.

And one of this year's hopefuls is Chester FC defender James Jones, with the centre back one of a number of players to be hunting for a move to the Football League.

Jones, 19, played 14 times for the Blues last season after graduating from the Chester FC Academy.

The tall centre back impressed during a difficult campaign for his team and he has been offered fresh terms for next season, although he has yet to decide where his future lies.

Like his fellow Academy graduate Tom Crawford, Jones has attracted the interest of teams higher up the pyramid, including West Bromwich Albion.

And he will be looking to impress along with a number of other hopefuls at the V9 Academy trials, which will be held at Manchester City's Etihad Campus.

The group willl be put through their paces at the Academy by expert coaches and will receive talks on nutrition and have access to GPS stats of their performance levels.

The week will culminate with matches in front of scouts from across the country, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton, Crystal Palace and a host of Championship, League One and League Two scouts all set to attend.

Last year former Chester midfielder Elliott Durrell attended the V9 Academy prior to moving to eventual National League champions Macclesfield Town last summer.

V9 Academy hopefuls

James Jones (Chester), Rian Bray (Hendon), Alex Byrne (Shaw Lane), Keagan Cole (Hendon), Cody Cooke (Truro), Andy Davies (Mickleover), Luke Daly (Droylsden), Tom Fry (Airdrieonians), George Green (Nuneaton), Josh Heaton (Darlington), Gethyn Hill (Weston-Super-Mare), Tom Hill (Wolverhampton Sports), Dale Hopson (Blyth Spartans), Dan Maguire (Blyth Spartans), Sam McCallum (Herne Bay), Jamie McDonald (Warrington), Ashley Nathaniel George (Hendon), Daniel Nti (Nuneaton), Ryan Pryce (TNS), Lee Shaw (Grantham), Ben Swift (Margate), Luke Trotman (Darlington), Dylan Vassallo (Warrington), Josh Walker (Hendon), Joe Wheatley (Darlington), Luther Wildin (Nuneaton), Kennedy Digie (Kidderminster), Inih Effiong (Woking), Joan Luque (Heybridge), Alec Mudimi (Cefn Druids), Tom Palmer (Kidderminster), Josh Staunton (Woking), Ben Stephens (Stratford), Ryan Sllers (Wealdstone).