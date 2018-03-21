Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC teenager James Jones became the first product of the club's youth academy to receive England C honours last night as he turned out for the Three Lions in the C international clash with Wales.

Jones, 19, replaced Kidderminster Harriers defender Fraser Horsfall on 73 minutes in the 3-2 success over Wales at Jenner Park, the home of Barry Town.

It was England C’s first game since defeat in the International Challenge Trophy final defeat to Slovakia under-21s last November and boss Paul Fairclough, who picks his squad from non-League’s U23 talents, handed a number of players debuts.

Dagenham & Redbridge forward Fejiri Okenabirhie, who netted twice for the Daggers against Chester last month in a late 3-2 win , bagged a hat-trick for the Three Lions to seal the success.

Goals from Mark Jones and Chris Venables made for a nervy end to the game for Fairclough's men but they held out to seal success and the bragging rights.

Jones follows in the footsteps of the Antoni Sarcevic, Ben Heneghan, James Alabi and Kingsley James in representing England C since the club's reformation in 2010.