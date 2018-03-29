Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Karl Cunningham could be in line for a long awaited Chester FC debut when the Blues welcome Torquay United to the Swansway Chester Stadium tomorrow.

The Gulls make the long trip from Devon to face the Blues in the Good Friday clash, with both teams in the last chance saloon in terms of their National League survival hopes. It is a game neither side can afford to lose.

And with a trip to Macclesfield Town to come on Bank Holiday Monday, Chester manager Marcus Bignot will shuffle his pack and said that recent signing Cunningham will likely be in the match day squad tomorrow.

The 24-year-old former Lincoln City midfielder joined the club earlier this month on non-contract forms having been plying his trade in Swedish football with Gallivare FF, Ange IF, Pitea IF and, most recently, Akropolis IF of Sweden's third tier.

He has been battling to get match fit but was dealt a blow last week when he was unable to train after his car was stolen. But his chance may come tomorrow.

Said Bignot: "First of all he has got his car back but the good thing is he is back in training. Karl will be in the squad on Friday. We have a game Friday and Monday and will have to use the 18 we have got now because Jordy Gough and Matty Waters are injured so we will have to utilise the group."

Cunningham, an attacking midfielder, was on the books of his hometown club Lincoln City at the start of his career and made two appearances for the then Blue Square Premier outfit in the 2011-12 season.

He also had loan spells with Worksop Town, Lincoln United, Goole AFC and Eastwood Town while at Sincil Bank but has been based in Sweden since 2014.