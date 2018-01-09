Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dave Challinor has warned his in-form AFC Fylde side not to fall into the same trap as Ebbsfleet United when they host Chester FC tonight (7.45pm).

The Blues gave their survival hopes a huge shot in the arm on Saturday when they won 1-0 at play-off pushing Ebbsfleet .

Fleet boss Daryl McMahon claimed after the match that Chester's 'gameplan didn't work' - despite the fact they had just become the first side to win at Stonebridge Road in the league since October 24.

Fylde manager Challinor has since watched the game and believes the Blues frustrated Ebbsfleet.

But he also reckons McMahon's men did not help themselves.

Challinor, who was born in Chester and lives in the city, said: "We've got to be really positive, be on the front front, and play at a tempo.

"We know they'll get back and get themselves organised and if we don't move the ball quickly enough then we'll find it difficult.

"I watched their game against Ebbsfleet and they really frustrated Ebbsfleet.

"But Ebbsfleet played into their hands a little bit in terms of how they played. We've got to make sure we don't do that.

"It's about being patient, but being patient with a tempo, and if we do that we'll create opportunities.

"They've got forwards who work really hard but are also a threat so at the other end we've got to make sure we're switched on and concentrate.

"Their last two results have got them back into contention and they'll now be looking at teams above them to drag them back in, and they'll want to win more than anything."

Three straight victories have moved promoted Fylde within six points of the play-offs.

The Coasters also have the benefit of having games in hand on all of the teams above them given their FA Cup exploits.

And Challinor, speaking to BBC Lancashire, said: "We've got four home games in the space of two weeks.

"This is a big opportunity for us and hopefully we'll continue our run."

The reverse encounter between the sides back in August ended in a 1-1 draw.

The teams met again at the Swansway Chester Stadium in the FA Trophy last month with the Blues winning on penalties.

And Challinor said: "We've drawn both games (with Chester) if you like but I've been pleased with the performances and on another day we could have won those games.

"We've just got to go and perform at a level that allows us to go and win the game."