Welcome to your final Chester FC daily digest of the week.

Most of it will be centred on Saturday's six-pointer at home to Solihull Moors (3pm kick-off) which, unless the weather worsens dramatically, will be ON...

The Blues will be boosted by two new signings for the match.

But their opponents have also been busy - and that's where we kick off our round-up of the latest news from the Deva and beyond.

Solihull signing

Yes, Moors have bolstered their ranks before the basement battle with the signing of ex-England Under-16s international defender Jamie Reckord.

The 25-year-old left-back, who counts Oldham Athletic, Ross County and Scunthorpe United among his former clubs, is in line to make his debut against Chester.

Vaughan out

The Blues, of course, moved for Port Vale goalkeeper Sam Hornby and Crewe Alexandra striker Daniel Udoh on Thursday.

The former's arrival came as a result of the return of Conor Mitchell to Burnley and the departure of Nathan Vaughan.

The experienced Vaughan, who joined Chester on a short-term deal last month , has now re-signed for Worcester City, as expected.

12th man

There's no getting away from how important a game the showdown with Solihull is.

And, with the desperately disappointing home defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge still fresh in the memory, Ross Thorpe has been speaking about the need for the Blues to start on the front foot on Saturday to get the supporters onside.

Thorpe, Marcus Bignot's number two, said: "We have to have a right good go and, most importantly, get the fans on the front foot from the first minute because they make such a difference - you've seen that this year whether it be home or away. I think that's really key and critical.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"Football matches go on for an hour and a half, or an hour and 40 minutes, and there's going to be times when it might not be going well and there's going to be times when we are well on top. What we have to do is make the most of that when we are because when we're not doing so well it's important we get the fans behind us.

"We've spoke about it among the players and among the staff about how we can make our home fans the 12th man. I know that's clichéd, but we've got a big month coming up, with a lot of the games at home."

Injury boost

Thorpe also addressed the injury situation during the club's weekly pre-match press conference.

This makes for encouraging reading...

View from stands

The return of key players is timely given the Solihull game kick starts a crucial run of fixtures .

Youth stay clear

The Blues' scholars remain five points clear at the top of National League Under-19 Alliance after they produced a late fightback to draw their top-of-the-table clash at Preston North End 2-2.

Calum McIntyre's side looked to be heading for their first Division K defeat of the campaign when they trailed by two goals going into the final 15 minutes.

But James Cottrell's penalty gave Chester hope and a 92nd-minute volley from Sion Jones denied Preston a victory that would have closed the gap at the summit to two points.