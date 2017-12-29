Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With a fair bit of Blues news to get through on the final Friday in the final week of the year, we best get cracking...

Must-win match

It's seems crazy to be talking of 'great escapes' and 'must-win matches' with 21 games of the season to go.

But Chester FC 's chief executive Mark Maguire and manager Marcus Bignot uttered those very words in the aftermath of the damaging defeat to Guiseley.

Maguire has a point about the Blues needing a 'great escape' to beat the drop. More of which later.

But, while Bignot does not believe Saturday's home clash with Hartlepool United (3pm) will make or break his side's chances of staying up, he admits it is a 'must win' in terms of their confidence.

Astles on Bignot

It was only two weeks ago that we were hoping a corner had been turned following the wins over Solihull Moors in the National League and AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy.

It was after the penalty shoot-out success over Fylde that stand-in skipper Ryan Astles was interviewed for a feature in the Non-League Paper .

In it, Astles talked about what it is like working under Bignot.

"He's made sure that we are in for an extra day training every week and the way he conducts his training is different," said the big defender.

"He shows us exactly what he wants on the tactics board and also tells us face to face exactly what he wants from each player. It's down to us players then to pay back the manager for all the work he has done with us during the week."

He's not wrong

Those losses led Maguire to reaching for the phrase 'great escape' in an interview with The Chronicle on Wednesday.

That struck me as slightly premature.

But you know what? He's not wrong. The statistics suggest as much...

CFU initiative

When things are going badly on the pitch, inevitably the focus shines on what is happening off it, too, and the debates that continue to rage on our Twitter and Facebook pages underline that.

But it may have been lost that City Fans United, in conjunction with Chester FC Community Trust, has started a new pilot initiative to improve the matchday experience.

'Games Makers', sporting distinct t-shirts featuring the message 'Here to Help', will be positioned around the ground between 12pm and 3pm on matchdays to welcome home and visiting fans to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Jonny Hughes, chair of the CFU, said: "The club and Trust have been working closely over the last couple of months to make the overall matchday experience better and this is part of those ongoing efforts.

"The Games Makers will be able to provide information and answer general questions, and will have forms to join or renew City Fans United and Junior Blues memberships, and sign up to Squadbuilder, Seals Lottery and other fundraising schemes.

"In addition to enhancing the matchday experience, the aim of the Games Makers is to provide better customer service and make it easier for fans to engage with, and support, our club.

"We are hopeful the pilot will be a success and have already had initial discussions about how the initiative could be developed in the future to help us better engage with potential fans and increase our presence in the community."

More volunteer 'Games Makers' are needed, and if you can help, email jim.green@chesterfc.com , or call the club on 01244 371376.

Festive fun

Let's face it, Chester supporters have not had much to smile about this week.

But there were grins on the faces of the youngest section of the fan base on Thursday when the Junior Blues held their Christmas Party at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The young Blues watched the first team train and then had the chance to get pictures with and autographs from Bignot's squad.

Wrexham off

There was set to be a full National League programme on Saturday.

But that is no longer the case as Wrexham's trip to Gateshead has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Dragons boss Dean Keates, whose side were on their way up to the north east for an overnight stay, said: "Obviously you'd like to have played because it is another opportunity to get some points, but it is off and rightly so if it is as bad as we have heard.

"We saw for ourselves as we made our way up there how bad it was getting."