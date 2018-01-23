Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Female footballers at a specialist college are looking forward to their first game of 2018 with a new team name which honours the training and support they have received from Chester FC.

Chester FC Community Trust continues its commitment to encouraging football at grassroots level working alongside young adults at the college for students with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The club has provided the newly named Derwen Devas, from Derwen College, near Oswestry, with weekly training for its growing female football team, as well as free kit and opportunities to attend Chester FC games and experience behind the scenes tours.

The young women, some of whom had never played football before working with the Trust, are aged between 16-25, and thoroughly enjoying the fun, fitness and football. They played their first competitive game of the season against Wrexham on 17 January.

Trust chief executive Jim Green says that the charity was very pleased to be able to work with and build on the women’s team that was established at Derwen College.

He said: “Derwen College first came to our attention through our coach Ben Richards, who formerly worked for Shrewsbury Town. He was keen to build a link with Derwen College. He explained to us the college’s ethos and we shared his enthusiasm to work with Derwen’s Ladies football team.

“The feedback from the college has been really positive and we are starting to build a strong team. It’s a great college to work with, and the enthusiasm from staff and students has been outstanding.”

Chester FC Community Trust delivers sport, education, health and inclusion programmes for all ages with football, and in particular the development of the women’s and girls’ game, is a key focus.

Green added: “Female football is one of our big pushes at the moment. Along with Cheshire FA and Shropshire FA, we are seeing a huge rise in the number of players and hope to double the number of women football players by 2020. The FA are committing a fantastic level of resources, and a huge rise in interest driven by the success of women’s football nationally and at top flight level, and by large increase in broadcasting women’s football.

Ruby Bruce, a Hospitality and Catering Studies student who loves to play in goal, is thoroughly enjoying the camaraderie in the team.

She said: “It’s exciting and fun playing with my friends. We’re all like sisters together!”

Ruby is a Manchester United fan who enjoys watching the game but has only recently taken part herself.

She attends training every Wednesday afternoon with Ben Richards and Derwen sport and leisure instructor Jack Harris.