Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester FC Community Trust has been selected to deliver the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

The Community Trust has received funding from the Premier League and National League Trust to deliver the national curriculum-linked education programme which uses the appeal of professional football clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

The Blues are one of only a handful of clubs outside the Premier League and Football League to be taking part and primary schools across Chester, Cheshire West and Flintshire are now being encouraged to sign up for the scheme, which has already engaged more than 10,000 primary schools and 13,000 teachers in England and Wales.

Top names such as Juan Mata, Sadio Mane and Kevin De Bruyne have backed the programme and Chester FC players and mascot Lupus will take part in lessons to help make them more engaging for children.

Jim Green, chief executive of the Trust, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for local schools to get involved with a high profile programme that is having a huge impact nationally.

“Premier League Primary Stars enhances children’s interest and understanding across the curriculum and inspires them to be successful in everything they do.

“This is a great endorsement of our work and the response from schools already has been very encouraging.

“We’re really excited to have this opportunity and looking forward to working with pupils, teachers and schools to help them make the most of the programme.”

Primary Stars has been developed with teachers and education experts to provide schools with free curriculum-linked resources for PE, PHSE, English, Maths and Enterprise that will inspire children to reach their goals, whilst teaching the importance of working together and playing fair.

Teachers can access free downloadable learning materials such as lesson plans, activities and video content with schools having the chance to win sports kit and equipment, books and a visit from the Premier League trophy.

Coaches from the Trust will be on hand to support sessions and upskill teachers to enhance PE and school sport provision, and registered schools will have opportunities for stadium visits, competitions, festivals, player appearances and matchday experiences to add further value to the innovative programme.

To get your school involved in the Premier League Primary Stars programme, register free of charge at plprimarystars.co.uk .