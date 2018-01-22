Chester FC 's home clash with Dover Athletic has been rescheduled.
The Blues were originally set to face the Whites on Saturday, February 3 but that date was postponed owing to Dover's ongoing involvement in the FA Trophy, which holds its third round on that date.
A new date has been found for the clash at Chris Kinnear's side will head to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday, March 6 (7.45pm kick off).
When the two sides met at the Crabble in September the home side ran out comfortable 4-0 winners, with Tom Shaw in charge during his caretaker spell.