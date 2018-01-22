Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's home clash with Dover Athletic has been rescheduled.

The Blues were originally set to face the Whites on Saturday, February 3 but that date was postponed owing to Dover's ongoing involvement in the FA Trophy, which holds its third round on that date.

A new date has been found for the clash at Chris Kinnear's side will head to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Tuesday, March 6 (7.45pm kick off).

When the two sides met at the Crabble in September the home side ran out comfortable 4-0 winners, with Tom Shaw in charge during his caretaker spell.