Chester FC are set for a free weekend on Saturday, February 3, after Dover Athletic's progress in the FA Trophy.

With Chester getting dumped out of the Trophy at the second round stage on Saturday with a 1-0 loss at National League South side East Thurrock , the Blues saw their progress in the competition come to an end for another year.

But with Dover having earned a spot in the next round following a thrilling 4-3 success over Evo-Stik Northern Premier side Marine at the weekend, the Kent side will be in FA Trophy action on the day that they were supposed to travel to the Swansway Chester Stadium, with the Trophy taking precedence over National League games.

That means that the Blues have a free weekend as things stand.

There could be the option to switch the home game against Hartlepool United (Tuesday, January 23) to the Saturday, although that seems unlikely to happen.