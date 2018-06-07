Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC will be playing part-time football in the National League North next season.

Training two or three evenings a week, the recruitment of Chester joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley has been based around the model and the likes of Matty Hughes, Steve Howson, Grant Shenton and Dominic Smalley have already signed up.

But with the Blues full-time last season and still having players on full-time contracts on the wage bill for next season, Johnson and Morley won't be making exceptions for anyone.

"It is a difficult one as they are on full-time contracts and we are part-time/hybrid," said Johnson, addressing supporters at Tuesday night's City Fans United monthly members meeting.

"It is going to be a tough one. If lads remain at this football club from the previous regime and think they can come in and train part-time and then go and do what they want on God knows how much money then they are going to get a shock.

"If they think they can sit on their backsides at home or doing other things and earning extra money while on a full-time contract, that is not going to happen. How that looks will be determined over the coming weeks."

Ross Hannah and Kingsley James, two of the highest earners at the football club, are seeking pastures new but could come back as part of the squad for the start of pre-season if suitors cannot be found.

Craig Mahon, Matty Waters and Jordan Archer are into the second year of their two-year deals next season, and they will be given every opportunity to impress Johnson and Morley. But they will have to buy into the philosophy of the former Salford City and Ramsbottom United managers.

"We haven't got any sort of problem with the players. It's a fresh slate for the three of four players who have been kept on," said Morley.

"We'll see the work rate, we'll see the desire and determination pre-season, and if is not up to scratch then they won't want to play for me and Jonno, and we will make that quite clear."