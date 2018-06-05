Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley era at Chester FC is now well underway.

The joint-managers have been in the top job with the Blues for three weeks and swooped to land their first signings of the summer as they prepare for the National League North, signing attacker Matty Hughes, defender Steve Howson and goalkeeper Grant Shenton.

Nine of last season's playing squad were released while new deals were handed to midfielder Gary Roberts and winger Nathan Brown as Johnson and Morley got down to business at the Blues.

More signings are expected in the coming days with a deal for a defender close to being completed, and midfielder and a striker on the horizon.

It has been a positive start.

Johnson and Morley are winners, their track record in their nine seasons as a managerial speaks volumes and the duo have achieved three promotions in their last four seasons with Salford City and had title-winning success at Ramsbottom United.

The duo are aiming to bring in the type of calibre player that can make Chester competitive in the National League North next season on a fairly limited budget, but of equal importance to them both is ensuring that they are the right type of person.

"I've said it before but if a player mentions money straightaway when we are speaking to them then it is usually a short phone call," said Johnson.

"All the lads who have signed so far are here because they want to be here first and foremost. They want to work hard and they appreciate the opportunity that this is. They obviously want to earn money but that is not the motivating factor for them being here, they are the right characters.

"You can pay the best money going and it won't guarantee you the best players, the ones who have that edge and who will go that extra mile for you. Me and Bern took a pay cut to come to Chester because we know what an opportunity this is. It isn't about money to us and it won't be about money for our players.

"The lads we will bring in will be winners, lads who hate losing. We work hard here and all these lads will know that. It's no holiday camp in pre-season and there will be nobody putting their boat shoes on here and coasting. The lads know what we are about."

Johnson and Morley are keen to bring the club and fans together once again and build for a better future at a football club that has endured so much turmoil over the past 18 months.

And while success on the pitch is the key to all that they will be doing, the duo want the fans to reconnect once again with those who wear the blue and white stripes.

"It's important that the fans connect with the players and it is something that me and Bern are big on," said Johnson.

"We've been at clubs where you go into the bar after the game whether you have won, drawn or lost and you have a drink and a chat with the fans. Me and Bern do that and the players will be doing that too. And it won't be because it is a rule that is set in stone, it will be because they are the type of individuals who want to meet the fans who pay good money to come and watch them. It's an honour to play for this club.

"There are no grand promises of us winning this and that, we will be doing are very best to put together a team that the fans can identify with and one that will make them proud to wear their Chester shirts and want to come and support.

"It's been a tough time for the fans and we want to play our part in making something positive moving forward. I can't tell you how excited we are. Hopefully the fans will get on board for the ride."