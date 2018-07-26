Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley says he and fellow Chester FC manager Anthony Johnson had to be brave in order to land Anthony Dudley and Danny Livesey.

The Blues bosses had been tracking the Salford City pair, who have penned season-long loan deals at Chester, all summer and thought they had tied up a deal last week only for complications to throw it into doubt and looking unable to be resurrected.

With Chester not having a recognised striker with a little over a week until the start of the season, Morley and Johnson, who stressed that they would not be signing players for the sake of it, held their nerve in order to bring who they feel is the right fit for the football club.

Their persistence has paid off and Morley is delighted to have got Dudley and Livesey on board.

"We've signed two players who we know and who won this league with us last season," said Morley. "That is massive for the dressing room.

"We had to be brave, though. There were times when it didn't look like we would be able to get it over the line and we came close to pulling it as we didn't think we'd reach an agreement.

"But we have done and we had to hold our nerve a bit to get two lads who will really help us this season and who can really contribute to what we are trying to do this season.

"Anthony Dudley scored 13 goals for us last season and he wasn't starting week in, week out. That shows what type of player he is and what he can do. He is going to be our number nine and with a run of games we think he has the ability to be that kind of 25-goal a season striker we were looking for.

"He is also a great character and has a fantastic attitude and we're delighted to have got him through the door.

"And Danny Livesey is someone who has won this league two or three times so he knows what it takes. He has played alongside Simon Grand before and they have that understanding and that relationship and he will provide plenty of competition for places and that experience that gets you through and that you need to be successful."

Dudley and Livesey have followed Scott Burton in making the move from Salford to Chester this summer.

And Morley hopes that the relationship between the two sides can only strengthen as things progress.

"We want to have a good relationship with Salford and we want to help build that as they are a club that is going only one way," said Morley.

"They have allowed us to play Anthony and Danny in FA Cup and FA Trophy games and told us that they are not part of their plans for this season and we expect them to remain with us for the duration.

"They are out of contract at the end of the season so we will have to see how things pan out."