Chester FC joint-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley are set to take their Blues side to face former club Ramsbottom United in a pre-season friendly next month.

The duo, who managed Rammy from 2009 to 2015 and took them from the North West Counties League to the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League before making the switch to Salford City, guiding them to three promotions in four years.

Johnson and Morley will take a Chester side to the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium on Tuesday, July 10, three days after facing Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

New Chester signings Steve Howson, Dominic Smalley and Grant Shenton are all former Ramsbottom players and played under the duo at the club.

A club statement on Ramsbottom's club website said: "Never ones to forget their roots, Bernard and Jonno are regular visitors to the Harry Williams Riverside Stadium, and keep in constant touch with their mentor and former chairman (Harry Williams).



"As such, they were instrumental in arranging this pre-season game, and their return to their 'home' will be warmly welcomed by the Rammy supporters, who forever hold a place in their hearts for the local duo."