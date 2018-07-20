Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bernard Morley and Anthony Johnson are edging closer to applying the finishing touches to their Chester FC squad after a productive meeting with the Blues board yesterday.

The Blues bosses, who this morning completed the signing of experienced defender Simon Grand on a one-year deal, are close to completing their squad but as many as three new additions could yet come through the door, with the striking situation their top priority.

After Jordan Archer's move to Bury was completed last week the Blues have been left without an out and out striker on the books.

But that situation could be resolved in the near future after the club held positive talks with a striker at another club about joining Chester on a permanent basis.

When asked at Thursday's City Fans United meeting about whether a target had been found, Johnson joked: "We have but he plays for Tottenham.

"Everyone up and down the country is looking for that striker. Probably 10 or 15 years ago every team had two, there was a plethora of them. Now it is difficult to find one that scores 15. We won the league last year and our top scorer got 17 and Harrogate's top scorer, who finished second, scored 14.

"In my opinion with the way football is going with the under-23s and U18s, professional football clubs have that many players within the club that they are dropping into non-league and getting any player that scores 10,15 or 20 goals. It makes it a much more difficult market, especially where we are.

"Obviously a Danny Rowe or Andy Cook, if they do it every year then they command a lot more money, money that realistically if you watch them play they aren't worth that.

"We are trying our best to get one in and have had a meeting about a lad we want to get in and if we can get him in we will be delighted. We don't want to make a signing for the sake of it, to pad the squad out. It has to be the right player."

And Morley revealed that the duo had met with the board to seek the go ahead to push on with their final targets, getting approval to try and get the deals done.

Morley said: "We've come out of a meeting tonight and really tried to push completing the squad and they gave us the go ahead. Everthing we have asked for they have tried to work towards it.

"We've not got a yes on everything and we'll keep asking them and they'll probably keep telling us no, but if they can do it they will do it. In terms of support and the direction we are trying to go in we are happy men. We're happy and we are looking forward to the start."