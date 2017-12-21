Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top-scorer Ross Hannah may well be in excellent form for Chester FC with four goals in his last five games.

But just as pleasing for Marcus Bignot is the return of the other striker in his squad who he feels carries the biggest threat in front of the opposition net.

Harry White may have scored just once in his injury-hit debut campaign at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

But Blues boss Bignot has no doubt the goals will soon starting flowing for the summer signing from Solihull Moors now that he is close to full fitness.

White gave a reminder of his talents when he notched two goals in as many minutes after coming on in the behind-closed-doors friendly win over Birmingham City Under-23s on Tuesday.

It was a performance that may well lead the 23-year-old, who has been doing a bit of boxing training this week, to being named in the squad for Saturday's trip to FC Halifax Town (3pm).

But, even if he is forced to sit out the showdown at the Shay, his manager has assured White he has a big role to play - in the festive schedule and beyond.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Former Solihull boss Bignot, who was reunited with the forward after taking over Chester in September , said: "The pleasing thing for me was we got Harry back on Tuesday and he looked like the player we had at Solihull and the reason why I signed him.

"He came on for half and hour, scored two goals, and there's no doubt if the game had carried on he would have come off with the match ball.

"Harry White is a goalscorer. In our group we've got two goalscorers - Ross Hannah and Harry White. We believe the other players we've got up there can score goals but they bring other things to the team as well.

"If you use Jordan Archer as an example, he's a focal point for us. He will get his goals but we haven't brought him in to be our top goalscorer. We've already got goalscorers in the building but he will help them score more goals.

"James Akintunde deserved a goal on Saturday (against AFC Fylde) and I believe the harder you work, the luckier you get, and one will come off his backside and go in soon.

"We've also got Belly (Nyal Bell) and Daniel Udoh and we are going to need every single one of them through this busy period."