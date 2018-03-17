Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

He admits he has come close to packing it in during his six months in charge of Chester FC.

But, going into today's home match with Aldershot Town (3pm), Marcus Bignot has come in for some support.

The first came from treble title-winning boss Neil Young, who has returned to the Blues to help beleaguered Bignot.

And the next has come from the manager of this afternoon's opponents Aldershot, Gary Waddock, who said: "I know Chester's manager really, really well and it's a tough job he's taken on.

"But he's a good manager, a good coach, who is very enthusiastic and passionate about his work.

"He's got a young group of players who did well in the Wrexham game last week and they'll be looking for a win for different reasons.

"And, as we all know, Chester is always a difficult place to go to."

Aldershot have lost their last three visits to the Swansway Chester Stadium - including an 8-2 thrashing in March 2016 - and since winning promotion to the top flight of non-league football under Young in 2013 the reborn Blues have won five and drawn two of the nine meetings between the teams.

But the promotion-pushing Shots will be favourites to beat Bignot's relegation-threatened side despite the fact that they were hammered 7-1 at top-seven rivals AFC Fylde last weekend.

(Image: Alistair Wilson)

Waddock, whose team boast the third best away record in the National League this season, said: "The players don't become bad players after one game.

"You get moments like that in your career, we've put it to bed, worked extremely hard in training this week, and we're looking for a reaction on Saturday."

Chester are six points from safety with nine matches to play with Barrow AFC, the side which currently sit fifth from bottom, boasting three games in hand.

And the cash-strapped Blues' slim survival hopes are not being helped by the fact that their relegation rivals are strengthening.

(Image: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Torquay United, who moved above Chester into 22nd with a midweek win at Leyton Orient, last night completed the loan capture of former Connah's Quay Nomads striker Rhys Healey from Championship title challengers Cardiff City.

Healey joined Cardiff in January 2013 after rising through the ranks at Welsh Premier League outfit Nomads.

He has gone on to make 13 appearances for the Bluebirds - in the Premier League, Championship and FA Cup - as well as spend time on loan with Colchester United, Dundee and Newport County.

Healey's progress was halted after he sustained a serious knee injury in his first league start for Cardiff in a 5-0 home victory over Rotherham United in February 2017.

But the 23-year-old made his comeback in December and, after playing five times for the Bluebirds since, he will now spend the reminder of the campaign with Torquay, who face a crucial clash at Solihull Moors today.

"I'm very pleased to sign such a high-quality player at this stage of the season," said Gulls boss Gary Owers.

"I'd personally like to thank Neil Warnock for his help in bringing Rhys here, and Rhys himself for showing a great attitude for wanting to come here and play.

"If the transfer window was open he'd be going to a (Football) League club, no doubt about it. I was very grateful to receive the call yesterday, I know all about him and it was agreed very, very quickly."