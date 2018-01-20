Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Come the final whistle on the final day of the season, Marcus Bignot believes that Chester FC will still be a National League club.

But, ahead of crucial home clashes with Gateshead today (3pm) and Hartlepool United on Tuesday (7.45pm), he has insisted his side will not be able to pull off the great escape without the right 'environment' at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

No matter the results elsewhere, the Blues will move out of the relegation places with back-to-back victories over the next four days.

But to do that they are going to have to improve their home form.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Chester have given themselves hope after an unbeaten league start to 2018 that has seen them draw at Guiseley and AFC Fylde and win at Ebbsfleet United.

Now the challenge is to transfer those improved performances and results on the road to their own turf.

And Bignot, who could hand a debut to new signing Shepherd Murombedzi today, said: "I'm really looking forward to Saturday because I know exactly what their manager will be saying in that dressing room about us, the players, and the environment.

"It will be the old classic of 'keep them quiet for 20 minutes and their fans will turn'. So we as players have to make sure it's not a quiet 20 minutes and the supporters have got to make sure their manager isn't right. That’s the key.

"A supporter will support you through thick and thin. A fan is waiting for something to happen. I can't understand creating an environment where players can't express themselves on the ball. That’s not healthy.

"If we're not winning headers, tackles, tracking back and showing effort, I'll join them. I'll be the first one and they can join me in what I say.

"The challenge to our supporters if we go a goal down is, 'are you going to support us or is the atmosphere going to turn and be to the advantage of the opposition?'

"But I know what the answer will be; they're going to get behind us because they'll see a group of players who played the way they did at Guiseley, Fylde and Ebbsfleet, who will fight for everything.

"Judge us off the ball, don't judge us on it. That's what I'm asking the supporters. On the ball let's encourage the living daylights out of our players to go and play and not have that pressure."

'I'm not Mystic Meg but from the day we walked we said December and January were going to be critical'

The Blues, who yesterday allowed Tom Shaw to leave for Tamworth, are five points adrift of fifth-from-bottom Barrow AFC.

But, with Barrow's trip to Guiseley today having been postponed because of a frozen pitch, wins over Gateshead and Hartlepool would move Chester out of the drop spots.

The significance of that would be great, especially at a time when other clubs at the bottom, like Guiseley and Solihull Moors, are utilising their greater financial resources.

Bignot said: "I'm not Mystic Meg but from the day that we walked in we have said that December and January were going to be critical in terms of which direction we are going.

"With the recent (league) results, there are lot of believers, believing we can achieve our goal. Likewise, you get a few non-believers, which is fine.

(Image: Terry Marland)

"We've got an important week. I said January would indicate where we are in this league. We are fighting against the odds. When you look at situations in terms of what it takes to get out of a situation like this, we're limited.

"But that might work in our favour, in terms of working with the group and creating that togetherness and that environment, which is going to be key.

"That's not just in the dressing room; it's also the environment we create home and away, both on and off the pitch.

"For us, we've always known we're in a relegation battle, and we know we're not going to get out of it until the last month. We're geared up and we're prepared.

"We've now got an opportunity to make inroads and the possibility of being out of the bottom four by the end of the month.

"Those teams being dragged into it, I don't think they'll be as prepared, and what you're seeing some teams doing at the moment is suggesting it's a needs must for them, and by any means necessary.

"But we won't put the club at stake just for the sake of it; it's a fine balance for us.

"But what an an achievement it's going to be; a massive achievement for this football club, and I can't wait for that last game of the season and for the referee to blow his whistle and we're still a National League club."