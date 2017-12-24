Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot said his side 'let the fans down' in their shocking 4-0 defeat at FC Halifax Town.

But Bignot insisted he could not 'rip seven shreds' out of his players as they are 'the group I've got to the end of the season.'

Halifax came into the game without a home win in the Vanarama National League since September 23.

But you would never have guessed by the way they tore into the Blues during a thoroughly one-sided first half in which they scored all of their four goals.

There were angry scenes among the 367 travelling supporters and at the end of the match chief executive Mark Maguire walked over to those to who had stayed behind to vent their frustration.

Yet another afternoon to forget was made worse by revived Leyton Orient's 2-0 win at Maidstone United.

That means the Blues are now six points adrift of safety going into their home double-header against fellow strugglers Guiseley on Boxing Day and freefalling Hartlepool United on Saturday, December 30.

Full transcript of Marcus Bignot's post-match press conference

"We got blown away (in the) first half. In the first two minutes... normally you get one or two not at it, and you can pull them through as a group, but when you've got the whole group... and that was the case.

"The players will you, they prepared properly, we made sure they knew what to expect, they weren't like deer in the headlights, they knew what was coming, but that's what you get when you get the whole group not at it. All of them were below par in that first half.

"We're by no means cut adrift. What is important is we've got a group of players who for near enough a calendar year hadn't won at home, for near enough a calendar year haven't won back-to-back (league games), and it’s a case of we've got two important games to come, but it won't define our season. The players are playing under difficult circumstances at the moment, which isn't helping, but they've got to deal with that because of what's gone on in the past, and they have to face that.

"It's two massive games but first and foremost Boxing Day is important. These next two games, if we get the points return that we want, we're on course to where we want to be.

"That's why I've got to remain tunnel vision. I can't overreact. I can't get too excited when we win, and I can't get too down when we lose. I've got to remain focused. There's a reality. It's not like I can rip seven shreds out of them. I've got the group that I've got, and I've got them to the end of the season. So by hook or by crook we've got to get over the finish line. These two games are not make-or-break but they will go some way to determining what the business end of the season is going to look like.

"Unfortunately we lost Myles (Anderson) in the last part of the (training) session yesterday (Friday) and Ross Hannah, under medical advice, couldn't be playing in two games over these three or four days. The game was over at half-time so it was much needed to get Harry White in and Craig Mahon in as they are going to be important for us moving forward.

"We've left them (the fans) down. They were prepared to really get behind us but then obviously (after) that first half, from them on in it wasn't the case."