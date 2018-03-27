Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot remains unsure just when Jordan Gough will be back on the pitch for Chester FC , but a return may not be too far off.

A foot injury has prevented the 27-year-old left back from contributing for the Blues since the end of January, with the 3-1 loss at home to Gateshead the last time he featured.

Gough, who joined Chester from AFC Telford United in October on a deal to the end of the season, travelled with the Blues squad for the trip to Sutton United at the weekend and is edging closer to a return to competitive action.

His loss has been a blow for the Blues according to Bignot.

Said the Chester manager: "I'm constantly asking Kathryn (Hopwood, Chester physiotherapist) 'when's he back?' because I brought him to the club and he is going to be key for us and unfortunately injuries have prevented seeing Jordan on a regular basis.

"But I have said to the group, the group we have got now there is more balance to it, there is more competition and depth than we actually inherited, and if you look at the circumstances that is testament to them.

"Although we haven't got Jordan we have still got players who are going in there and doing us a job and doing it to the best of their ability. I am dead proud of them in terms of how they are competing.

"They have had so many knock downs but they keep getting back up and they keep competing, and that's all we can ask. They are going above and beyond."

Chester are back in action on Friday when they welcome fellow strugglers Torquay United to the Swansway Chester Stadium (3pm kick off).

The club have introduced three initiatives to help bring more fans through the turnstiles, including free entry to under-16s .