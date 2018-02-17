Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marcus Bignot was full of praise for both players and supporters after watching his Chester FC side record a 3-1 home success over Eastleigh to keep their fight to stay in the National League alive.

The Blues put in their best team display for well over 12 months as a brace from Ross Hannah and an injury time strike from substitute James Akintunde earned them maximum points against an Eastleigh side who had recently been on a five-game winning streak.

Blues fans left the Swansway Chester Stadium with beaming smiles come the final whistle after a win that saw Bignot's side stay in touch with those above them, although they remain five points adrift of safety.

"They were a credit. They fully deserved the three points today, it was a performance with a much needed result," said Bignot.

"The supporters were key today. Having gone 1-0 up and the euphoria of that and the delight, to concede, the environment could have changed and it didn't. The supporters were key in that moment and the players responded to that and we got ourselves in the lead at half time. Credit to the supporters today.

"There wasn't a hangover. We had supporters today. The supporters were great in their supporting role. They were superb.

"We had a lot of players out there who hadn't played 90 minutes very often and I was worried we'd tire. But having that lead and having that support got the players through and I think everyone has gone for fish and chips after Dom Vose (skill to set up winner for James Akintunde)."

"For me, three o'clock to five o'clock is probably the only time I feel like a manager. Today I don't want it to be about off the pitch, today is about those players who put in a performance against a very good team who had lost one in 10 before today.

"The players are an absolute credit to themselves. I love working with them and today it is just about on that grass and it felt good. What they have had to go through, they have been different class."

Bignot's side had balance and creativity, with the addition of former Wrexham man Dominic Vose a big plus.

But a superb display from Hannah leading the line and telling contributions across the pitch was what earned the success.

And Bignot was full of praise for defensive pairing Shaun Hobson and Ryan Astles, playing his 100th game for Chester, as well as teenage midfielder Tom Crawford and new signing Vose.

Said the Chester boss: "Superb. Shaun is 19 and his physicality and ability, he's been superb.

"Ryan Astles, I would love to have a summer with him. If he comes back under my stewardship he is going to be lean and this football club won't be able to keep hold of him for long."

"I have worked with Dom and he has that ability where it is carnage all around and he just slows it all down. His ability is not this level, it's Football League ability. I told you he was a match winner. He was worth every penny we paid for him!

"If these players get through this then not only will they be better players they will be better people for the experience. He (Crawford) is a good young lad, he has the club at heart and I really enjoy working with him.

And with the cash-strapped Blues facing the prospect of surviving on a shoestring while some teams around them throw money at the cause, Bignot has just one request for Monday a reward ahead of Tuesday's home clash with Leyton Orient (7.45pm).

He said: "What I am going to ask for, and this is honestly, can we have our beans on toast back? Can we have a little reward with scrambled egg? That is what I am going to ask for, oh and for someone to help me on Monday because I am on my own."

"We haven't had a back-to-back yet and when we do it changes the whole complexion of the table. We are in a mini-league now, we are into February, March and April and it is the business end. If we get our run now we will defy all the odds, all the impossibles and there won't be anyone with a bigger grin (than me) if we get through this."