Marcus Bignot said his Chester FC side could have 'no excuses' after a deeply disappointing and disturbing week for the fan-owned club ended with 3-0 defeat at Maidenhead United.

The lead up to the trip to last season's National League South champions was completely overshadowed by the bombshell that Chester's finances have become so precarious that the club needs to find £50,000 in the short term to survive.

Supporters have started the fight to raise that figure with donations as high as £1,000 having already been received.

However, further reductions to the playing staff are going to be needed before the end of the season and they will only make Bignot's job harder to keep the club in the National League.

The Blues remain four points adrift of safety but they have now played two more games than fifth-from-bottom Barrow AFC after they were comfortably beaten by mid-table Maidenhead.

Chester were not helped by the 11th-minute sending off of teenage centre-back James Jones, let alone by the events of the 48 hours previous. Bignot, though, refused to blame mitigating circumstances.

'We've seen things here that we've seen all season, so I am not going to start making excuses for the players'

He said: "It was made tougher by losing such an influential player at the moment in James Jones. They convert the penalty and you're preparing to play with 10 men a goal down.

"But to concede straight after that is the story of this group's season at the moment in terms of lacking concentration and leadership, which are key characteristics if you want to stay in games.

"The second goal is damaging and then they get the third before half-time and if we're being honest that was game over.

"We've seen things here that we've seen all season so I am not going to start making excuses for the players.

"It's a moment of madness for the first two goals and that's the frustrating part as we could have got something out of the game today.

"If we'd have stayed in the game, Jordan Archer comes on and it would've been game on. That was the importance of staying in the game."

Jones' sending off meant Bignot was forced to bring on captain John McCombe.

It is understood that McCombe is one of the players in the squad who who will trigger a new one-year contract if he reaches 30 appearances this season.

The club, given its financial plight, cannot afford that to happen. Neither can they have afford to keep players like Ross Hannah, Paul Turnbull and Kingsley James, who signed two-year deals in the club.

Bignot has already lost Tom Shaw and Alex Lynch and, while he has been able to bring in a replacement for the latter, young Liverpool goalkeeper Andrew Firth, that has come at no cost to the Blues.

'We will do everything we can to try and remain a National League club but the most important thing now is to remain a football club'

Bignot said: "It doesn't get any easier but I hope now the supporters are understanding from a management point of view of the situation we find ourselves in. We've brought a goalkeeper in today despite there being no budget for another goalkeeper.

"I am literally going to have to beg, steel and borrow. It's a difficult task but I'm up for it. I've been at a football club before that nearly went out of business at Solihull Moors and look at what we built there. I see similarities in terms of the circumstances of what's needed here."

Bignot was speaking for the first time since the key City Fans United meeting that first alerted supporters to the perilous state the club finds itself in.

And he added: "I'm glad everything has come out because there needs to be transparency and openness at a fan-owned football club. I was blamed at my last club (Grimsby Town) for being too open and honest. That will be my downfall, my Achilles heel, but I don't want to go through life and my job not being honest. It's gone now, this is the here and now. Let's have transparency and honesty and we can finally all pull together in the same direction and make sure we have a football club.

"We have failed the fans, we have let the supporters down on the pitch and off the pitch - and it is 'we', I must stress that there is no finger pointing or blaming people, we're in this together and we've got to stick together in a constructive manner on and off the pitch.

"We will do everything we can to try and remain a National League club but the most important thing now is to remain a football club."