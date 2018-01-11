Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot hopes he will have striker Jordan Archer available for the ‘business end’ of the season.

The 23-year-old joined Chester from Stourbridge back in April and scored on his debut in a 3-2 win over Barrow, making three further appearances before suffering a groin injury in the Cheshire Senior Cup defeat at Altrincham.

He made a return from injury when he came on as a substitute on in the 2-0 loss at home to Guiseley on Boxing Day but has since had a setback in his bid to return to action.

He is back in training with the Blues but is still not ready for first team action, although a return isn’t too far away according to Bignot.

“We’ll hopefully have him available for the business end - February, March, April,” said Bignot.

“We have always identified that as the business end and we need to make sure we are in the mix for that. We are in a position where we have to get these boys up to speed in a league fixture. That’s Harry (White), that’s Ross (Hannah) and that’s Jordan. It isn’t ideal but it is what it is.

“I think the 16 we pick will be the 16 we have available.”

John McCombe is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to East Thurrock United in the second round of the FA Trophy, as is on loan defender Myles Anderson.

There is a chance, though, that new signing Gary Roberts could come into contention for the clash in Essex, although Bignot isn’t expecting to have too many options available.

“We had 16 on Tuesday night and we may lose a couple and gain a couple, but I don’t see any more than 16 players being available for us this weekend,” he said.

“Our approach will be no different that when we played Fylde (in the first round).

“It’s important for us financially as it may be able to let us do little short term deals. Clubs in and around us, the business they are doing, we are delighted if we get a player for four weeks and that is the reality.

“But having a tight knit group rather than bringing player after player in could work in our favour. I trust this group and we have never lost the belief in them. I am hoping the tide has turned.”