Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot believes he is the right man come what may for the Blues.

The Blues are eight points off safety in the National League and are facing an almighty battle to retain their status in non-league football’s top tier.

Bignot has come under pressure himself in recent weeks but was in bullish mood when facing the press on Thursday afternoon, delivering a rally cry and insisting that he, the players and the club had not given up on this season.

Saturday’s trip to Ebbsfleet United is a crunch one for Bignot and his side and the Chester boss says that everyone at the club has heard ‘home truths’ in the past few days.

When quizzed on the belief in the squad, Bignot said: “It’s a good job I have got the belief (to survive) because if I was to walk around the place listening to people then we may as well not come in and train. You ask the players whether I have the belief. It is about inspiring those around us now.

“There have been some home truths. The seniors have had to step up and what we have introduced is accountability and consequences if we don’t get performances.

“I have got massive belief in them. But when you see performances prior to that (Guiseley) you do start to question. But that last performance has shown we are ready for the fight and we are ready for the task in hand and we call on everybody to get behind us.

“My players have been told home truths and rightly so. I have told the football club some home truths, and rightly so. What has been encouraging is that we have good people at the football club and that there are even more good people out there who want to get involved with the football club and I welcome every good person to get involved.

“It can be one day again competing at the other end but the right here, right now is that it is a call to arms and a case of remaining in this league.

“If we remain in this league then it will be a free-for-all round my house.”

But Bignot issued a stark warning about any potential slide into the National League North.

Chester won the National League North title back in 2012/13 at a canter, but with financial muscle throughout the division now the Blues would likely find their budget dwarfed once again.

But Bignot is adamant that, while believing his side have what it takes to stay up, he is the man for the task whatever happens.

He said: “Please don’t underestimate and think that if we go down we are going to be that Chester that rose through the leagues because I am telling you know that National League North is an animal, it is a beast in itself. We have got to do everything in out power to stay up and it will be the biggest achievement this football club has ever done, trust me. January will show you the reality of where we are in this league.

“By no means does that mean we are going to wave the white flag and down tools, that just drives me on. I can see how good it can be moving forward but it is the right here, right now and it is a David and Goliath situation. By hook or by crook, every part of this football club has to come together.

“Without a shadow of a doubt (this will be my greatest achievement as a manager). But it will be the one that I enjoy most because there is a perception, and that is an Achilles Heel for this club. The reality is that we are doing well to stay in this league, but we want to stay in this league. We can then move forward with the experience we have got and bring in new ideas and new people on board and we can recreate, evolve and forward think.

“If there is one thing that I’m not bad at it is building football clubs. There is an opportunity to build a football club here but I don’t want to be doing it in the National League North. Have I built one there and got out of it? Yes I have. But I don’t want to build it in there, I want to build it in the National League. I'm still the best candidate."