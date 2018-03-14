Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot is hopeful Gary Roberts will be fit for this Saturday's home clash with Aldershot Town (3pm).

The experienced midfielder missed Sunday's cross-border derby at Wrexham with an injury sustained in the midweek home loss to Dover Athletic.

Bignot reckons Roberts' absence was a key factor in his inexperienced side's 2-0 loss to the Dragons.

But he has his fingers crossed that the 31-year-old will return for the visit for play-off pushing Aldershot.

Bignot said: "I hope he'll be fit.

"It was a big blow, a massive blow to lose him on Sunday. He wasn't able to train all week so we left it to the last minute. Unfortunately, he didn't make it.

"That five-minute spell I've talked about (before Wrexham scored two goals in eight minutes), Gary Roberts would have told our keeper the keep the ball in his hands, and he would have killed the game."

The Racecourse reverse left the Blues six points adrift of safety going into the encounter with an Aldershot side who were stunned 7-1 at AFC Fylde on Saturday.

But Bignot's boys are now second from bottom in the standings after Torquay United won 1-0 at Leyton Orient last night.

It could have been worse for Chester. They would now be seven points behind fifth from bottom had Solihull Moors not conceded an injury-time equaliser in drawing 2-2 at Gateshead.

Wade Joyce, meanwhile, has found a new club following his release from the Blues .

The midfielder has dropped down the non-league pyramid to sign for Evo-Stik North strugglers Skelmersdale United.